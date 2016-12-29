RadioandMusic
News |  29 Dec 2016 19:21

New talent is welcomed with open arms in Bollywood: Tulsi Kumar

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar, who has sung a string of popular numbers like ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Soch Na Sake’, is happy to see the Hindi film industry giving a platform to music artistes, saying new talent is being welcomed in Bollywood with open arms.

"I feel that the new talent is being welcomed with open arms in Bollywood and lot of new musicians, be it singers, music directors have come into the scene," Tulsi told IANS in an email interview from Mumbai.

She added: "Digitally I think we have become very strong with digital platforms like YouTube and other social media platforms have given (a platform to) musicians all over the world to showcase their talent, and come into the eye of Bollywood and try their hand at Bollywood."

Tulsi, who is the sister of T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar, also feels musical reality TV shows need to be credited for giving voice to musical talent of the country.

"A lot of musical shows that are being aired on various channels which have given a lot of new and fresh talent to the Bollywood industry. So, I think we have a lot of musicians, composers, lyricists into the scene. Earlier the scenario was such that there were only selected few," she said.

On the work front, she will be crooning a song for upcoming films ‘Noor’ and ‘Mubaraka’.

(Source: IANS)

