Marc Anthony files for divorce from Shannon De Lima

MUMBAI: Singer Marc Anthony has officially filed for divorce from his third wife, Shannon De Lima, after two years of marriage.

According to court documents obtained by TheDirty.com, Anthony filed legal papers in Miami, US, on 16 December, reports usmagazine.com.

Anthony and Lima began dating in 2012 and briefly split in 2013 before reuniting. The following year, they got married at a ceremony at his home in La Romana, Dominican Republic. They have no children together.

This will be Anthony's third divorce. He shares sons Cristian and Ryan with his first wife, Dayanara Torres (2000 to 2004), and twins Max and Emme with second wife, singer-actress Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony is also father to daughter Ariana and an adopted son, Chase, whom he shares with former partner Debbie Rosado.

(Source: IANS)