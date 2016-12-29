RadioandMusic
I learnt dance because of Salman Khan: Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik, who was launched by Salman Khan in 2014 through his film ‘Jai Ho’, says it was the Bollywood superstar who suggested that he learn dancing to be a "complete performer".

"Salman told me, 'You don't know how to dance'. I had gone to meet him once at his house and he asked me to dance," Armaan, known for hit songs like ‘Wajah Tum Ho’, ‘Naina’, and ‘Chaar Shanivaar’, said on TV show ‘Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2’.

"Now obviously at that age, I didn't know how to properly dance, so he said that 'you can't perform'. He said, 'If you can sing, you should know to dance as well, only that makes you a complete performer. You should know to dance and sing together on stage'," he added.

Armaan says that Salman later got him enrolled at a dance class.

"I had little bit of dance (skills) in me, but I was not a good dancer. I learnt dance from one of his prodigy and at least I learnt dancing because of him."

"He always inspires me to do bigger, better and work harder. All of us launched by him are lucky and always turn to him for anything," Armaan said about Salman.

The episode of ‘Yaar Mera Superstar Season 2’ featuring Armaan will be aired on Zoom this Saturday.

(Source: IANS)

Salman Khan Armaan Malik Bollywood Jai Ho Wajah Tum Ho Naina Chaar Shanivaar Zoom
