News |  28 Dec 2016

Seriously interested in Bollywood music: DJ KSHMR

MUMBAI: American DJ, record producer and musician Niles Hollowell-Dhar, popularly known as DJ KSHMR, is one of the performers at the tenth edition of Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn in Pune. He says he is interested in Bollywood music and finds Priyanka Chopra's voice quite amazing.

"I have serious interest in working on some Bollywood soundtracks. The talks have begun and we will see how they develop," DJ KSHMR told IANS in an email interview.

Asked if he has any favourites in Bollywood, he said: "I just found out Priyanka Chopra has an amazing voice. Priyanka if you're reading this, I'm ready."

The artiste, who is a Kashmiri descendant and currently stays in California, US, is very proud of his India connect. He celebrated that through some of his tracks like ‘Delhi’, ‘JAMMU’, ‘Kashmir’, ‘Bazaar’, ‘Dharma’ and his ‘Paradesi EP’.

DJ KSHMR has also composed the anthem of Sunburn 2016, which is for the first time happening in Pune. Past editions were held in Goa.

"The Sunburn Festival is special because of my Indian heritage and last year, I was able to fly my grandpa in from Delhi and bring him on stage with me -- a moment I will never forget.

"My live show has always been a mixture of storytelling and music. For me, that marriage is a critical piece of the KSHMR puzzle. I've created something special that I will be debuting at Sunburn 2016," he said.

Born and brought up in California, DJ KSHMR is quite influenced by Indian music -- whether it is instrumental or vocal, and loves to amalgamate it in his music.

"The world of Indian instruments and style has been an astonishing well to draw from, when I create music. My use of them is not so much an agenda but rather a desire to incorporate sounds people don't hear elsewhere," said DJ KSHMR, who ranked No. 12 in a list of the world's top 100 DJs, as released by DJ Mag earlier this year.

With a goal to help "displaced people of Kashmir", DJ KSHMR is planning to "return to India in 2017 with a tour".

The four-day EDM festival started on Wednesday at Kesnand, Pune.

The fest will be headlined by international artists like Afrojack, Armin Van Buuren, Axwell Ingrosso, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Krewella.

(Source: IANS)

