Concert by Prince, Bowie, Frey, Michael could've saved planet: Boman Irani

MUMBAI : Actor Boman Irani believes that a joint concert by late international artistes like Prince, David Bowie, Glenn Frey and George Michael, who passed away this year, would have "saved a planet."

Year 2016 witnessing the demise of ace international musicians like Leonard Cohen (November 7), Prince (April 21), David Bowie (January 10), Glenn Frey (January 18) and George Michael (December 25).

Boman, an ardent music lover, tweeted on Wednesday: "Cohen, Prince, Bowie, Frey, Michael: names grouped together in death. If grouped when alive, we'd have a concert that could have saved a planet."