RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Dec 2016 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande shocked, 'hurt' after fan's sexual comments

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande was left feeling "hurt" and unsafe after a fan made sexual comments about her in front of her boyfriend Mac Miller.

Grande recalled an incident she had with a fan on Tuesday in a Twitter note, reports dailymail.co.uk.

While she was out getting food with Miller, Grande said "a young boy followed us to the car to tell Mac that he's a big fan".

But by the time the two got to their car, she says, "he was literally almost in the car with us. I thought all of this was cute and exciting until he said ‘Ariana is sexy as hell man, I see you, I see you hitting that!'."

Grande wrote in her post that she was offended by how the boy spoke to her and about her as if she wasn't there, saying she felt "sick".

"This may not seem like a big deal to some of you but I felt sick and objectified. I've felt really quiet and hurt since that moment," she wrote.

"I am tired of living in a world where women are mostly referred to as a man's past, present or future property/possession. I... do not. belong. to anyone. but myself. and neither do you," she added.

Grande continued her post with a message to her female fans.

"Things like (this) happen all the time and are the kinds of moments that contribute to women's sense of fear and inadequacy. I am not a piece of meat that a man gets to utilise for his pleasure. I'm an adult human being in a relationship with a man who treats me with love and respect," Grande said.

"It hurts my heart that so many young people are so comfortable enough using these phrases and objectifying women with such ease."

"I felt like speaking out about this one experience tonight because I know very well that most women know the sensation of being spoken about in an uncomfortable way publicly or taken advantage of publicly by a man. We are not objects or prizes. We are queens," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Ariana Grande Mac Miller Singer news
Related news
News | 28 Dec 2016

Rapper T.I.'s wife files for divorce

MUMBAI: Rapper T.I.'s wife Tiny has filed for divorce from him after six years of marriage. The two have three children together -- King Harris, Major Harris and Heiress Harris.

read more
News | 24 Dec 2016

Bieber indicted in Argentina for beating photographer

MUMBAI: A court in Argentina indicted Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber for allegedly having his bodyguards beat up a photographer here in 2013.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2016

Broadway star Dick Latessa dies at 87

MUMBAI: Broadway veteran Dick Latessa has passed away at the age of 87. Latessa died on Monday, according to composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, who broke the news on Facebook, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Radio City's 'Halcyon 2016' to feature international artist

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and to make it special Radio City's online wing Planetread more

News
Delhi court vacation bench upholds music licensing bodies rights to licence

MUMBAI: In yet another turn of events, the Delhi High Court's vacation bench has passed anotread more

News
EEMA vs the music licensing societies: The battle rages

MUMBAI: It’s an all out war.read more

Press Releases
Mastiii becomes stubborn to make a better India
,

MUMBAI: Karo Theek #BanoDheet an awareness initiative by Mastiii – India’s No.1 Music & Youthread more

News
All payments for FM Radio channels to go digital from New Year
,

NEW DELHI: All payments relating to FM Radio will be made online via bharatkosh.gov.in from I Jaread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sunburn fest gets NOC from Pune officials

MUMBAI: Electronic Dance Music festival Sunburn has received a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from Pune Rural Police and the city's collector, say...read more

2
Concert by Prince, Bowie, Frey, Michael could've saved planet: Boman Irani

MUMBAI : Actor Boman Irani believes that a joint concert by late international artistes like Prince, David Bowie, Glenn Frey and George Michael, who...read more

3
Have JLo, Drake confirmed their romance?

MUMBAI: A new photograph featuring singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and rapper Drake in a cosy pose has spread the buzz that it's a confirmation that...read more

4
Gaana joins forces with Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single 'Laembadgini'

MUMBAI: Gaana, the music app has announced an exclusive association with popular singer/superstar Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single ‘Laembadgini...read more

5
9XM and Ponds music video generates over 2.5 million views on Youtube

MUMBAI: 9XM recreated the iconic Pond’s cold cream tune ‘Googly Woogly Wooksh’ This popular jingle has been recreated as a music video by 9XM for...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group