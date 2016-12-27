Must Read: Tanishk Bagchi beyond music

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, became a household name post the success of 'Banno' from 'Tanu Weds Manu'. This success led to one researching more about this artist's musical side, but his personal side remained unexplored.

We are sure that a lot of you out there want to know more about this man who recreated 'Humma Humma' for 'Ok Jaanu'. Thus, we get you some unknown facts about this music composer.

Our source of these unrevealed facts is none other than Bagchi.

Read the facts below -

Despite the fact that he is a Bollywood music composer, his roots are still in West Bengal and he loves folk music of Bengal, also the folk music of Punjab.

Like any other person from Bengal, Tanishk is also an aficionado of football, and he played football in school-college levels. In addition, now that he lives in Mumbai, he tries to keep the game spirit on a regular basis and plays football on a regular basis at Lokhandwala, Mumbai.

Tanishk is also a huge fan of video games and a self-taught musician.

The first song he performed on stage was ‘Dil Se’ from the same named movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta. “I sang the song for ten times on stage during the fest of my college Scottish Church, Kolkata,” said Tanishk.

He is inclined towards shopping too, which is very unusual for men. Wait, shopping doesn’t stand for clothes by the way. He declared that whenever he goes out for shopping, apart from clothes, he buys everything else, starting from utensils to household stuff and so on.

Oh yes, he likes to experiment with his hair. He had tried different hairstyles over the years, starting from mohawk to bald and many others.