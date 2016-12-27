Gaana joins forces with Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single 'Laembadgini'

MUMBAI: Gaana, the music app has announced an exclusive association with popular singer/superstar Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single ‘Laembadgini’. Gaana will have the exclusive rights for online music streaming for this song. Gaana and Speed Records have signed an exclusive partnership to promote the song together in India and NRI markets with sizable Punjabi community.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh released the brand new single ‘Laembadgini’ on Speed Records on 20 December 2016. The lyrics are penned by Veet Baljit and the music is composed by Jatinder Shah. The song was recorded at Ten Stars Studios, Mumbai, mixed and mastered by Sameer Charegaonkar.

This single is a clear hit and is already trending across social media. Within seven days of its release, it has reached over seven millions views on YouTube, also within 48 hours of launch, ‘Laembadigini’ has hit half million playouts on Gaana.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “We recently launched Gaana App in nine regional languages to extend our service to millions of Indians who can't read or write English. Given the popularity of Punjabi singers have grown significantly in the recent past, signing the latest single ‘Laembadgini’ of Diljit Dosanjh with Speed Records is the logical next step to win the hearts our audience across key regional markets. Diljit is a versatile actor and a singer who has very strong fan following across Punjab and NRI audiences across US, UK and Canada markets and we are happy to leverage our relationship with Speed Records to tap into these audience.”

Speed Records MD Ruby Singh said, “Gaana is India’s largest music streaming platform and we are really happy and excited about this partnership. Diljit Dosanjh's exclusive single will definitely help Gaana build stronghold across Punjab and NRI markets.”

Watch the song here: