RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Dec 2016 18:55 |  By RnMTeam

Gaana joins forces with Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single 'Laembadgini'

MUMBAI: Gaana, the music app has announced an exclusive association with popular singer/superstar Diljit Dosanjh for his latest single ‘Laembadgini’. Gaana will have the exclusive rights for online music streaming for this song. Gaana and Speed Records have signed an exclusive partnership to promote the song together in India and NRI markets with sizable Punjabi community.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh released the brand new single ‘Laembadgini’ on Speed Records on 20 December 2016. The lyrics are penned by Veet Baljit and the music is composed by Jatinder Shah. The song was recorded at Ten Stars Studios, Mumbai, mixed and mastered by Sameer Charegaonkar.

This single is a clear hit and is already trending across social media. Within seven days of its release, it has reached over seven millions views on YouTube, also within 48 hours of launch, ‘Laembadigini’ has hit half million playouts on Gaana.

Gaana COO Prashan Agarwal said, “We recently launched Gaana App in nine regional languages to extend our service to millions of Indians who can't read or write English. Given the popularity of Punjabi singers have grown significantly in the recent past, signing the latest single ‘Laembadgini’ of Diljit Dosanjh with Speed Records is the logical next step to win the hearts our audience across key regional markets. Diljit is a versatile actor and a singer who has very strong fan following across Punjab and NRI audiences across US, UK and Canada markets and we are happy to leverage our relationship with Speed Records to tap into these audience.”

Speed Records MD Ruby Singh said, “Gaana is India’s largest music streaming platform and we are really happy and excited about this partnership. Diljit Dosanjh's exclusive single will definitely help Gaana build stronghold across Punjab and NRI markets.”

Watch the song here:

Tags
Gaana Speed Records Diljit Dosanjhs Laembadgini Prashan Agarwal Veet Baljit Jatinder Shah Ten Stars Studios Sameer Charegaonkar
Related news
News | 25 Oct 2016

Overwhelmed with 'Bheege Hum' response, Sourabh Joshi begins work on second single

MUMBAI: Sourabh Joshi hit bull's eye in his first musical attempt and he plans to repeat the act with another soulful track.

read more
News | 29 Sep 2016

I recorded two songs for Mahesh Bhatt's 'Dushman': Wajhi Farooki, Raeth

MUMBAI: The Indo-Pakistani band 'Raeth's front man Wajhi Farooki is coming back to the music industry after the remake of the film 'Zanjeer', starring Priyanka Chopra, alongside musical director Chirtan Bhatt.

read more
News | 28 Sep 2016

You can't be out of love: Wajhi Farooki, Raeth

MUMBAI: The Indo-Pakistani band 'Raeth' is on the journey of its next music videos under Speed Records, a Punjab-based record label. The first music video will be out in November 2016.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Mastiii becomes stubborn to make a better India

MUMBAI: Karo Theek #BanoDheet an awareness initiative by Mastiii – India’s No.1 Music & Youthread more

News
All payments for FM Radio channels to go digital from New Year
,

NEW DELHI: All payments relating to FM Radio will be made online via bharatkosh.gov.in from I Jaread more

News
Kochi-based band partners with Casio to promote talent

MUMBAI: Kochi-based rock band Motherjane has partnered with consumer electronics company Casio Inread more

News
Ishq FM's latest offering 'Arijit On Demand'
,

MUMBAI: The city hoardings are filled with posters of Arijit Singh and a tag line stating 'Aread more

News
9X Media appoints Rajitta Hemwaani as Sr. Vice President for SonicX
,

MUMBAI: 9X Media Pvt. Ltd. has appointed Rajitta Hemwaani as Sr.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Birthday Special: Salman Khan's musical renditions

MUMBAI: Salman Khan turned 51 today (27 December 2016). One would say he is aging, but we believe that the superstar is ‘Benjamin Buttoning’. He is...read more

2
Arnab Goswami's words inspire Coffee With D's next song

MUMBAI: Comedian Sunil Grover is all set to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Coffee With D’ helmed by Vishal Mishra. Sunil Grover’s introductory song...read more

3
Leon releases compelling new track 'Liar'

MUMBAI: Columbia Records singer/songwriter Leon has released her compelling new track 'Liar'. The new song is a taste of what’s to come in Leon debut...read more

4
'Indian Idol 9' contestant Thupten Tsering grabs Sachin Tendulkar's attention

MUMBAI: 'Indian Idol 9' on Sony Entertainment Television premiered this Saturday (24 December) and within the first week itself the show has...read more

5
Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017. For the new year, the...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group