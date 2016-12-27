RadioandMusic
News |  27 Dec 2016 20:28 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Salman Khan's musical renditions

MUMBAI: Salman Khan turned 51 today (27 December 2016). One would say he is aging, but we believe that the superstar is ‘Benjamin Buttoning’. He is always ready to learn more and this habit of his, has given the industry some beautiful songs.

Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has lent his voice in several movies so far. As we wanted to keep it simple, we summoned up the famous tracks which are sung by none other than Salman Khan.

Check out the tracks:

Main Hoon Hero Tera – Hero

Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan

Hangover – Kick

Jumme Ki Raat Hai – Kick

Tu Hi Tu – Kick

Hai Yehi Zindagi – Kick

Chandi Ki Daal Par - Hello Brother

