Birthday Special: Salman Khan's musical renditions
MUMBAI: Salman Khan turned 51 today (27 December 2016). One would say he is aging, but we believe that the superstar is ‘Benjamin Buttoning’. He is always ready to learn more and this habit of his, has given the industry some beautiful songs.
Bollywood’s Bhaijaan has lent his voice in several movies so far. As we wanted to keep it simple, we summoned up the famous tracks which are sung by none other than Salman Khan.
Check out the tracks:
Main Hoon Hero Tera – Hero
Jag Ghoomeya – Sultan
Hangover – Kick
Jumme Ki Raat Hai – Kick
Tu Hi Tu – Kick
Hai Yehi Zindagi – Kick
Chandi Ki Daal Par - Hello Brother