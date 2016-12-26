Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017.

For the new year, the calendar features pictures of legendary Indian film musicians S.D. Burman, R.D. Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal apart from Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. A total of 28 musicians feature in it.

Kashyap said in a statement: "The calendar will be a year-long treat to those who are fans of Indian music, making it a definite collector's piece for people."

The calendar is produced by Indian Film Information and Bohra Bros.

