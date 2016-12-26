RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Dec 2016 20:49 |  By RnMTeam

Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017.

For the new year, the calendar features pictures of legendary Indian film musicians S.D. Burman, R.D. Burman and Laxmikant-Pyarelal apart from Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. A total of 28 musicians feature in it.

Kashyap said in a statement: "The calendar will be a year-long treat to those who are fans of Indian music, making it a definite collector's piece for people."

The calendar is produced by Indian Film Information and Bohra Bros.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kishore Kumar Lata Mangeshkar S.D. Burman R.D. Burman Laxmikant-Pyarelal Bohra Bros Indian Film Information
Related news
News | 24 Dec 2016

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

read more
News | 23 Dec 2016

'Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye' another recreation for 'Kaabil'

MUMBAI: The year end has been all about the recreation of old Bollywood songs. In the last few weeks, we have come across recreated versions of 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le', 'Humma Humma' and 'Laila Main Laila'. But, this fad is not ending here.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2016

Listen: This Duo's Breathtaking Mashup of Lata Mangeshkar and Christina Perri Songs

MUMBAI: Mumbai-based duo of Anshuman Singh and Yash Sarwan has been, lately, grabbing deserved attention across social media and online portals for their renditions, usually featuring a Hindi and an English composition.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Court orders stay on music licensing societies from collecting royalties ahead of New Year
,

MUMBAI: It's a judgment that has taken some time a-coming.read more

News
Radio Nasha to air 'Filmy Calendar S2 with Satish Kaushik'

MUMBAI: When HT Media decided to launch Radio Nasha -- a retro radio station that airs songs of tread more

News
Get your fix of madness at newly opened Drinking Kulture
, ,

MUMBAI: Drinking Kulture is a newly started club located in the heart of Andheri.read more

News
2016: Year of records for Zee Music Company
,

MUMBAI: 2016 has been a successful year for Zee Music.read more

Interviews
Not just a jukebox of performers: 101India’s Hip Hop Homeland 2016 review

MUMBAI: Ever since the youth portal 101India came into sincere attention in the music community, read more

top# 5 articles

1
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to launch singing reality show

MUMBAI: Baba Ramdev, not just inspires the world with his spirituality, yoga, medicines but also his personality.After turning entrepreneur with his...read more

2
Christmas makes me sad, says Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her sad due to consumerism and greed. Cyrus, known for her outspoken ways and bizarre fashion sense,...read more

3
Composer's heart belongs to his creation: Anu Malik

MUMBAI: National Award-winning composer Anu Malik says that as a composer, he is emotional about his compositions. He finds the potential of a...read more

4
Kishore Kumar, Lata Mangeshkar feature in new Bollywood calendar

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap on Monday launched India Film Informations tenth edition film calendar for the year 2017. For the new year, the...read more

5
Shaan and Anu Malik's collaboration is gut-wrenching

MUMBAI: When we first learned that a well-known singer and composer duo had stepped into each other's shoes for an upcoming film song, we got really...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group