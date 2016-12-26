RadioandMusic
News |  26 Dec 2016 15:30

Christmas makes me sad, says Miley Cyrus

MUMBAI: Singer Miley Cyrus says Christmas makes her sad due to consumerism and greed.

Cyrus, known for her outspoken ways and bizarre fashion sense, expressed her disdain for consumerism in an Instagram post, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The 24-year-old songstress wrote: "Call me the grinch but 'Christmas' always makes me feel deeply sad. It is filled with so much excessiveness and greed."

Cyrus went on: "I just hope everyone gives the gift of love and acceptance this year to not only their own family but those around the globe who don't get everything they wished for due to life's unfair circumstances!"

"My parents always made Christmas about others," she continued. "And I hope you find it in your heart to do the same!"

Cyrus also shared an image showing her with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

(Source: IANS)

Liam Hemsworth Instagram Miley Cyrus
