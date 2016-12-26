RadioandMusic
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali to launch singing reality show

MUMBAI: Baba Ramdev, not just inspires the world with his spirituality, yoga, medicines but also his personality.

After turning entrepreneur with his Ayurveda skills, he is all set to add another feather to his cap!

The talented yoga guru is gearing up to launch his TV show.

As per our sources, it will be a singing reality series where contestants from all over India would participate to sing bhajans (Hymns). Auditions have already begin and the production will go on floors soon.  

The project will be coproduced by Patanjali and Ath Entertainment Private Limited, and air on Aastha channel.

