News |  26 Dec 2016 14:52 |  By RnMTeam

Anish Sood on his label 'Class Action'

MUMBAI: With a roster that ropes in almost 90 gigs over the course of a year, Anish Sood is all set to release an album by May 2017. He has already collaborated with LA-based singer-songwriter, Charlie Sputnik for his upcoming single ‘Don’t Stop’, which will be a part of the album too. What brings him back to the news is his new label 'Class Action'.

Also read: Anish Sood readies album for launch

Anish Sood who is en route for his new label 'Class Action', is not only a record label, but it will also serve as an amalgamation of music, fashion and art; featuring collaborations and releases with talented artists and designers across the globe.

Talking about it, Anish said, “It has always been a dream and with Class Action, I aim to bring not just quality music but also fresh clothing and carefully curated art. As I am a bit conscious about my clothes too, most of my clothes are from abroad and I know that it is somewhat easier said than done to get the same quality and same price for unique pieces here in India. My agenda is to provide high-street and contemporary fashion in an exclusive way.”

For his new venture, Anish has joined forces with Arjun Rajkishore, Mumbai-based designer, also founder of 'Arkwerk' and, Kolkata-based Prateek Kayan, proprietor of 'Brown Boy', which is a homegrown online store in India.  

“Prateek is the only guy who makes organic cotton t-shirts and he doesn’t bring into play any animal properties.  Prateek will take care of the manufacturing and Arjun will look after the designing part. The exclusive label will stick to exclusivity, as nothing is overproduced and the focus will firmly be on quality and not quantity,” added Anish.

As the year is close to an end, the 27-year old EDM music producer is staring at a brisk schedule with Sunburn 10 and Project Countdown on 31 December 2016.

