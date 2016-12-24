To rework this cult song was almost like changing a blood group: Tanishk Bagchi on 'The Humma Song'

MUMBAI: Tanishk Bagchi, who is creating waves with ‘The Humma Song’ is one of the most recent breakthroughs of the Bollywood music industry. Hailing from Kolkata, Bagchi is a Bollywood music composer who started his musical journey with the chartbuster hit ‘Banno’ from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ (2015), followed by another blockbuster ‘Bolna’ from ‘Kapoor and Sons’ this year.

Bagchi’s most recent song, which is the new age rendition of AR Rahman’s classic ‘Humma Humma’, has got every person talking about the song. In a candid conversation with Radioandmusic.com, Bagchi shared bits and pieces of his early days, his journey, thought process while creating the new rendition of ‘Humma Humma’ and more.

“I have been a devotee of Rahman since childhood and I still believe that he is God”, said he.

Tanishk has always had music in genes owing to his father who's worked with the likes of Salil Chowdhury, RD Burman and was a guitarist for legendary director's Satyajit Ray's films. Walking down the memory lane Bagchi shared that music was always there alongside and while he was in college, his friends forced him to perform on the stage during their college fest.

Most people do not know, Bagchi is a self-taught musician. “‘Dil Se’ was my first onstage performance and it went on for 10 minutes. Those 10 minutes left behind the need to perform and learn music. So, I started making sound pieces with some basic softwares as around that time opportunities were some degree off. Bombay happened unexpectedly as my father knew my keenness for music; he took me along while coming to Mumbai for some recording. Mishra Ji initially pranked with me but eventually I started working with him in his studio that was in Adarsh Nagar. That’s how it all started,” said Bagchi.

Bagchi, who is inclined to folk music believes in original music, but recreating ‘Humma Humma’ was needed according to the script. “We had a group discussion before recreating the 1998 classic by maestro AR Rahman and we knew that there will be criticism. I was initially scared but Rahman Sir’s appreciation did it all. Then Badshah joined and I have always loved Jubin’s voice as he has lent his voice for my jingles, also Shashaa’s suave voice was an add on. To rework this cult song was almost like changing a blood group,” explained he.

Starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, 'Ok Jaanu' is an upcoming romantic drama film. It is directed by Shaad Ali and story, screenplay and produced by Mani Ratnam and Karan Johar under Madras Talkies and Dharma Productions respectively. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 13 January 2017.

Last but not the least; his upcoming projects include 'Half Girlfriend', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya', 'Munna Micheal' and more.