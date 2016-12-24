RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2016 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks.

The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

Song: The Humma Song
Original music: AR. Rahman
Music recreated By: Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi
Lyrics: Mehboob
Singers: Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati
Rap by: Badshah
Mixed and Mastered By: Eric Pillai (Future sound of Bombay)
Music On: Sony Music

Watch the song:

Haseeno Ka Deewana - Kaabil

Song: Haseeno Ka Deewana
Singer: Raftaar and Payal Dev
Original Song Credits: Film: Yaarana, Singer: Kishore Kumar
Music: Rajesh Roshan
Lyricist: Anjaan
Recreated By: Gourov and Roshin
Lyrics: Kumaar
Original Music Composition Rights: Universal Music Publishing Group
Music On: T-series

Watch the song:

Dhaakad Aamir Khan Version – Dangal

Singer: Aamir Khan
Sound Design: Sunny M.R., DJ Phukan
Programmers: Aditya Pushkarna, Sunny M.R., Anurag Saikia
Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Laila Main Laila – Raees

Song Name: Laila Main Laila
Movie Name: Raees
Composed By: Kalyanji - Anandji
Recreated and Produced By: Ram Sampath
Lyrics: Indeevar
Additional Lyrics: Javed Akhtar
Singer: Pawni Pandey
Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Enna Sona – OK Jaanu

Music: AR. Rahman
Lyrics: Gulzar
Singers: Arijit Singh
Music On: Sony Music

Watch the song:

Move Your Body – Badshah, DJ Shadow Dubai, Sean Paul

Song: Move Your Body
Singers: Sean Paul and Badshah
Lyricists: Sean Paul and Badshah
Music produced by: DJ Shadow Dubai
Arranger/Programmer: DJ Shadow Dubai
Music On: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Toh Dishoom (Refix) - Dance Arena

Song: Toh Dishoom
Singers: Raftaar and Shahid Mallya
Lyrics: Mayur Puri
Music by: Pritam
Music On: T-Series

Watch the song:

Memories ft. Nucleya and Papon - The Dewarists

Composed by: Papon and Nucleya
Lyrics: Rajdweep and Papon
Vocals: Papon
Mixed and Mastered: Nucleya

Watch the song:

Yaara - Feat. Aditya Narayan and Evgeniia Belousova

Song: Yaara
Singer: Aditya Narayan
Music Director: Aditya Narayan
Lyrics: Prashant Ingole
Backing/Additional Vocal: Aditya Narayan, Arijit Chakraborty
Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song:

