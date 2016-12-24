Listen: Smashing hits of the week

MUMBAI: Well, Christmas is around the corner and everyone is ready with festivity arrangements. To add on, Radioandmusic.com curated a special list of songs, which were trending last week and have been a breakthrough! Check our picks.

The Humma Song – OK Jaanu

Song: The Humma Song

Original music: AR. Rahman

Music recreated By: Badshah and Tanishk Bagchi

Lyrics: Mehboob

Singers: Jubin Nautiyal, Shashaa Tirupati

Rap by: Badshah

Mixed and Mastered By: Eric Pillai (Future sound of Bombay)

Music On: Sony Music

Watch the song:

Haseeno Ka Deewana - Kaabil

Song: Haseeno Ka Deewana

Singer: Raftaar and Payal Dev

Original Song Credits: Film: Yaarana, Singer: Kishore Kumar

Music: Rajesh Roshan

Lyricist: Anjaan

Recreated By: Gourov and Roshin

Lyrics: Kumaar

Original Music Composition Rights: Universal Music Publishing Group

Music On: T-series

Watch the song:

Dhaakad Aamir Khan Version – Dangal

Singer: Aamir Khan

Sound Design: Sunny M.R., DJ Phukan

Programmers: Aditya Pushkarna, Sunny M.R., Anurag Saikia

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Laila Main Laila – Raees

Song Name: Laila Main Laila

Movie Name: Raees

Composed By: Kalyanji - Anandji

Recreated and Produced By: Ram Sampath

Lyrics: Indeevar

Additional Lyrics: Javed Akhtar

Singer: Pawni Pandey

Music Label: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Enna Sona – OK Jaanu

Music: AR. Rahman

Lyrics: Gulzar

Singers: Arijit Singh

Music On: Sony Music

Watch the song:

Move Your Body – Badshah, DJ Shadow Dubai, Sean Paul

Song: Move Your Body

Singers: Sean Paul and Badshah

Lyricists: Sean Paul and Badshah

Music produced by: DJ Shadow Dubai

Arranger/Programmer: DJ Shadow Dubai

Music On: Zee Music Company

Watch the song:

Toh Dishoom (Refix) - Dance Arena

Song: Toh Dishoom

Singers: Raftaar and Shahid Mallya

Lyrics: Mayur Puri

Music by: Pritam

Music On: T-Series

Watch the song:

Memories ft. Nucleya and Papon - The Dewarists

Composed by: Papon and Nucleya

Lyrics: Rajdweep and Papon

Vocals: Papon

Mixed and Mastered: Nucleya

Watch the song:

Yaara - Feat. Aditya Narayan and Evgeniia Belousova

Song: Yaara

Singer: Aditya Narayan

Music Director: Aditya Narayan

Lyrics: Prashant Ingole

Backing/Additional Vocal: Aditya Narayan, Arijit Chakraborty

Music Label: T-Series

Watch the song: