Kanye West still battling health issues

MUMBAI: Rapper Kanye West will not go ahead with European shows as he is still battling with health issues.

A month after cancelling the remaining North American dates of his Saint Pablo Tour, a source close to the rapper has shared that he won't return to the stage any time soon, reports people.com.

There were reports that the overseas leg of the tour has been cancelled. But the source said: "It was never confirmed, never announced, hence not cancelled."

Another source with knowledge of Kanye's business dealings said that it's the rapper's impulsive behaviour and fluctuating moods that have made it difficult to solidify future plans of any kind.

"He is mercurial. One minute he is here. One minute he is there. He is very very difficult to pin down. Things are changing minute to minute," the business source said.

After being released at the end of November from UCLA Medica Center, where he received treatment for exhaustion and sleep deprivation, Kanye was ordered to scale back from his many business ventures.

This did not stop him from travelling to New York last week, where he had a brief meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, or stepping out for a movie with friend Corey Gamble.

But the business source said he will not be returning to the stage any time soon.

"Fitness -- physical and mental -- is essential to him being able to be restored fully and cleared to work. He has health issues that need to be resolved prior to returning to work," the source said.

Some of Kanye's associates fear that the lost tour revenue - estimated at $1.5 million per city on top of $16 million in missed merchandise sales - could put a serious strain on his finances. But the source close to Kanye said that the money is there, but merely tied up in the rapper's portfolio of businesses.

The same source also shared that his wife Kim Kardashian West has played a major role in how he approaches his financial dealings.

(Source: IANS)