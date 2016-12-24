RadioandMusic
News |  24 Dec 2016 16:52 |  By RnMTeam

Jingle all the way: Your favourite musicians turn Santa

MUMBAI: One festival that is celebrated across the globe is Christmas thus, this time of the year turns out to be the happiest.

You see smiling faces all around you, but the happiest are the little ones expecting a special gift from Santa.

Different people in our lives essay the role of the giving man - the Santa . But, have you ever wondered how they would look if they had to physically dress like Santa? Well, we at Radioandmusic.com let our creative minds fly high and this lead to us turning our Bollywood musicians into Santa.

Click on the link below to see them as Santa.

http://www.radioandmusic.com/entertainment/photos/161224-jingle-all-the-way

Write in the comment section below to let us know who is your favourite Santa.

Musicians Santa Christmas Raghu Dixit Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Bappi Lehri Vishal Dadlani Shankar Mahdevan Badshah Shekhar Ravjiani Adnan Sami
