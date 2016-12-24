Feast of classical music for connoisseurs in Jammu

NEW DELHI: A feast of classical music apart from a poetry session was held in Jammu recently based on the poetry of noted Hindi poet Sunil Sharma by the Indian Cultural Forum.

The programme ‘Sunil Rang’ under the Forum’s Galaxy Series at K L Saigal Hall commenced with a ghazal sung by Rahul Kumar in his inimitable style in Raag Basant Mukhari.

Apoorva Jamwal sang a song in Raag Pahari. Jaideep Rattan also presented a song in Raag Billawal. Satvir Jamwal regaled the audience when he sang Sunil Sharma’s song in Raag Deshkar.

A Dadra was sung together by Manju Bala and Apoorva Jamwal in the form of a duet. The Dadra was composed in Raag Billawal by Sham Sajan, who was the Music Director of the entire programme and is the founder President of Indian Cultural Forum.

The programme concluded with Sham Sajan himself singing a ghazal in Raag Mishra Kaafi.

During the programme, poet Sunil Sharma recited three of his poems to huge applause from the audience.

The programme was presided over by renowned Hindi poet Prof. Raj Kumar. Well known Hindi poet Dr. Agnishekhar was the Chief Guest. Well known California (USA) based Punjabi poet Sardar Surinder Singh Seerat was the Special Guest and noted Hindi poet Dr Nirmal Vinod was the Guest of Honour.

At the outset, the sad demise of noted writer Dr Satya Pal Shrivats was condoled by the organizers and the audience.

Ravinder Kaul, well-known cultural critic and columnist, anchored the programme.