News |  23 Dec 2016 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Nicki Minaj idolises Beyonce

Rapper Nicki Minaj idolises singer BeyoncÃ© Knowles's lifestyle.

The 34-year-old is reportedly bothered by the fact that her friends are all settling down with their families. She would love to have that life for herself, especially one that echoes the life of Beyonce, who is happily married to rapper Jay Z, and has a four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy with him.

"All of Nicki's friends are either married, engaged, or having kids - and that bothers the hell out of her," a source told HollywoodLife.com.

"She idolises BeyoncÃ© especially, and would love to have a husband, a beautiful child, and live that fairy tale lifestyle that all girls dream of," the source added.

But the â€˜Anacondaâ€™ hitmaker has reportedly split from her 29-year-old boyfriend Meek Mill.

Minaj sparked split rumours earlier this week after she posted a cryptic message on her Instagram account by quoting Beyonce's song â€˜Best thing I never hadâ€™.

(Source: IANS)

