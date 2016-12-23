Javed Ali to judge 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali will be joining hands with music composer Himesh Reshmaiya and singer Neha Kakkar as a judge for the sixth season of children's reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’.

Ali, best known for crooning songs like ‘Jashn-e-Bahaara’, ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Kun Faya Kun’, has previously appeared as a mentor on ‘Li'l Champs’ season four and also hosted ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2012.

"I'm thrilled to be associated with the most renowned singing platform on Indian television and really looking forward to it. I've judged one of its previous seasons and I'm glad to be back," Ali said in a statement.

"I was floored, back then, by the sheer range of talent on the show. I felt privileged to be surrounded by such phenomenal kids. The creative team behind the show ensures that they set very high benchmarks for excellence and select only the best from the country," he added.

The auditions for the new season kick-started in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on 2 December.

The 16-city auditions have been held in Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Indore, Gwalior, Jaipur, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and will soon be held in the remaining cities including Vadodara, Delhi and Mumbai.

The sixth season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs’ will be aired on Zee TV.

