RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2016 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Javed Ali to judge 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'

MUMBAI: Singer Javed Ali will be joining hands with music composer Himesh Reshmaiya and singer Neha Kakkar as a judge for the sixth season of children's reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’.

Ali, best known for crooning songs like ‘Jashn-e-Bahaara’, ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Kun Faya Kun’, has previously appeared as a mentor on ‘Li'l Champs’ season four and also hosted ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ in 2012.

"I'm thrilled to be associated with the most renowned singing platform on Indian television and really looking forward to it. I've judged one of its previous seasons and I'm glad to be back," Ali said in a statement.

"I was floored, back then, by the sheer range of talent on the show. I felt privileged to be surrounded by such phenomenal kids. The creative team behind the show ensures that they set very high benchmarks for excellence and select only the best from the country," he added.

The auditions for the new season kick-started in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, on 2 December.

The 16-city auditions have been held in Bhubaneshwar, Guwahati, Patna, Indore, Gwalior, Jaipur, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Nagpur, Kolkata and will soon be held in the remaining cities including Vadodara, Delhi and Mumbai.

The sixth season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs’ will be aired on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Javed Ali Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Jashn-e-Bahaara Guzarish Kun Faya Kun Zee TV
Related news
News | 14 Dec 2016

Neha Kakkar to be the judge on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

MUMBAI: Cheerful singer Neha Kakkar who rocks Bollywood with her peppy numbers such as ‘Kala Chashma’ (Baar Baar Dekho), ‘Kar Gayi Chull’ (Kapoor &Sons), ‘O Jaaniya’ (Force 2), and many more, is all set to start her new journey as one of the jury members on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs.

read more
News | 12 Dec 2016

Aamir Khan returns as singer after 18 years

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who showcased his singing talent with the song 'Aati kya khandala' from the 1998 film ‘Ghulam’, will return as a singer after 18 years. The actor has recorded his version of the song ‘Dhaakad’ from his upcoming film ‘Dangal’.

read more
News | 24 Oct 2016

Singer Javed Ali turns composer for upcoming single

MUMBAI: Javed Ali, one of Bollywood's finest playback singers, has turned composer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn's focus on Brand Channels will allow creators to engage consumers

MUMBAI: It would not be incorrect to claim one of the leading streaming services in the country Sread more

News
Saregama's weekend podcast to celebrate evergreen melodies

MUMBAI: 2016 would go down as the year where the music of the yesteryear was celebrated across doread more

News
92.7 BIG FM launches Studio 927

MUMBAI: Radio channels love retro.read more

News
Gaana crosses 50 million download milestone

MUMBAI: With the gradual decline in physical sales and the evident change in preference towards cread more

News
TV Today not selling 3 FM stations to ENIL; seeks MIB nod for migration

MUMBAI: TV Today Network shall not undertake the agreement, entered into with Entertainment Netwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Louis Banks's latest fusion album features prominent music collaborators

MUMBAI: With album openers like ‘Benares’ and ‘Raga of the Heart’, veteran jazz musician Louis Banks wastes no time in creating an early impression...read more

2
Armaan Malik recreates 'Dheere Dheere'; hits 100k subscriber mark on YouTube

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the 21-year old Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare, has reached 100k+ subscribers on YouTube...read more

3
Anu Malik roots for original music compositions

MUMBAI: 2016, a year of recreated songs, has received mixed reactions from the audience. The songs have managed to gain many fans but on the other...read more

4
The newest indie duo in town Meattle & Malik shows promising early 'signs'

MUMBAI: In 2011, composer Nikhil Malik felt fascinated with the theme of 'sign' language after noticing a couple communicate with each other in a...read more

5
Radio Indigo to bring Beer Mile festival to India

MUMBAI: Indigo LIVE, the events faction of Bengaluru-based radio Indigo, will be getting the globally popular format of festival Beer Mile to India...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group