News |  23 Dec 2016 16:44 |  By RnMTeam

Gauhar Khan returns to music videos with Tony Kakkar's 'Teri Kamar Pe'

MUMBAI: Headturner Gauahar Khan is back in the music video scene with 'Teri Kamar Pe'. The actress who was last seen in Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Zaroori Tha' opposite her then boyfriend Kushal Tandon looks stunning in her latest music video.

'Teri Kamar Pe' also features the music composer-singer-lyricist of the song, Tony Kakkar, and rapper Bohemia. The song opens with a beautiful romantic melody that seamlessly bursts into some amazing R&B beats. Rapper Bohemia pops up on the screen with some smooth rhymes and some swag.

Tony has had some sensational response on Youtube in the past. His song 'Car Mein Music Baja' got over 20 million hits on Youtube and Gauahar's last 'Zaroori Tha' crossed 142 million views. So, 'Teri Kamar Pe' is bound to get some good numbers on YouTube.

Talking about his latest track Tony says, “I wanted to create a track that could rock the joint when played in the club but still have melody and a soul. That’s what differentiates a song from just noise. I have worked with Bohemia in the past as well and it is always a pleasure to collaborate with an artist with such great talent.”

“It is a romantic video that depicts love at first sight. So we needed a face that would evoke that emotion from the viewers and who better than Gauhar Khan for that.” adds the singer-composer.

Bohemia tweeted about the same - "I had an awesome time rockin out with the talented Tony Kakkar and always sexy Gauahar Khan." (sic)

Check the song here --

