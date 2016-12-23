RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  23 Dec 2016 11:45 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Brown getting 'serious' with new girlfriend

MUMBAI: Singer Chris Brown is reportedly getting serious about his new girlfriend Krista Santiago and has given her a key to his house here.

According to a source, Brown wants to prove Santiago that he is committed to her, reports hollywoodlife.com

"Chris and Krista are dating. But he's learned from his relationships with Rihanna and Karrueche Tran, and is going to keep this relationship out of the media and on the lowest of the down lows," the source said.

"But just because they're keeping it quiet doesn't mean it's not passionate. They're into one another heavy. He's showered her with gifts. They love painting and listening to music together”, source added.

"But the most serious gift he's given her is the key to his house. That's huge for him because he wants her to know that he's serious about her and is not creeping and having other females in his house. He basically has an open-door policy with her and that's new for him," the source added.

( Source: IANS)

Tags
Chris Brown Krista Santiago Rihanna Karrueche Tran
Related news
News | 09 Dec 2016

Rihanna denies Beyonce feud

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna says she is not feuding with singer Beyonce Knowles after fans expressed outrage at the Grammy nominations announcement.

read more
News | 09 Nov 2016

Rihanna strips nude in bathroom with niece

MUMBAI: Singer Rihanna went unclothed while bonding with her niece Majesty during bath time. Rihanna posed naked as she joined her in the bathtub in a new photograph that she shared on Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2016

Green Day, Twenty One Pilots to perform at 2016 American Music Awards

MUMBAI: Rock band Green Day and musical duo Twenty One Pilots are set to perform at the 2016 American Music Awards (AMA). The bands will be joining artists like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Sting at the awards ceremony to be held on November 20, according to a statement.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn's focus on Brand Channels will allow creators to engage consumers

MUMBAI: It would not be incorrect to claim one of the leading streaming services in the country Sread more

News
Saregama's weekend podcast to celebrate evergreen melodies

MUMBAI: 2016 would go down as the year where the music of the yesteryear was celebrated across doread more

News
92.7 BIG FM launches Studio 927

MUMBAI: Radio channels love retro.read more

News
Gaana crosses 50 million download milestone

MUMBAI: With the gradual decline in physical sales and the evident change in preference towards cread more

News
TV Today not selling 3 FM stations to ENIL; seeks MIB nod for migration

MUMBAI: TV Today Network shall not undertake the agreement, entered into with Entertainment Netwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Andre played wedding songs during wife’s delivery

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre played wedding songs like ‘Songbird’ and ‘Celebration’ for his wife Emily when she was having a Caesarean section. Andre...read more

2
Sunny denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on 'Laila...'

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs 4 crore to perform live on her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from superstar Shah...read more

3
Indian Idol jumps from Season 6 to 9

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Season 9 begins from 24 December on Sony Entertainment Television with its judge trio of Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam....read more

4
Papon and Parvaaz to perform at Serendipity Arts Festival

MUMBAI: Papon and Parvaaz will be performing at the 'Serendipity Arts Festival', an eight days festival of unmatched scope and scale empowering the...read more

5
RJ Anmol on his venture #RoadForRafi

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol, who rules the Radio Nasha (Mumbai) airwaves with the best of retro music, has never failed to surprise us with his innovative...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group