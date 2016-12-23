Anu Malik roots for original music compositions

MUMBAI: 2016, a year of recreated songs, has received mixed reactions from the audience. The songs have managed to gain many fans but on the other hand, there are a few who are not happy with the idea of recreations. One of them is the well known composer Anu Malik.

During the press conference of Indian Idol Season 9, Malik expressed his views, saying he was not happy with the new trend.

“There are many talented composers sitting in the industry, why aren’t they approached? It is important to compose and create an original song," he said. People are going back to the golden era which proves there were the best songs and no one can beat them, he added.

“If the original songs composed by us are good, approach them and get a new one created instead of taking our songs and recreating them”, Anu Malik added.

Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is also one of the Indian Idol judges, said, “The reason behind it could be people do not have time and patience to create and get a new song composed.”

Malik is trying to break the norm of recreations with his two new compositions - he has composed for two upcoming films in 2017, 'Begam Jaan' and 'Indu Sarkar'.