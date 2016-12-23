RadioandMusic
News |  23 Dec 2016 12:08 |  By RnMTeam

Andre played wedding songs during wifeâ€™s delivery

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre played wedding songs like â€˜Songbirdâ€™ and â€˜Celebrationâ€™ for his wife Emily when she was having a Caesarean section.

Andre was devastated his wife was not able to give birth to their second child Theodore naturally. But he tried to ease her by playing the tracks while she was on the operating table, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I played out wedding song 'Songbird' by Eva Cassidy but it started us all of blubbing before we'd even started," Andre told OK! Magazine.

Emily added: "I was like, 'Guys, we have to put something else on, I'm trying to be brave here. The last thing I need is to burst into tears."

Andre said: "So I put on 'Celebration' by Kool & The Gang."

Theodore was born on November 22.

(Source: IANS)

