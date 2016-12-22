RadioandMusic
News |  22 Dec 2016 19:52

The newest indie duo in town Meattle & Malik shows promising early 'signs'

MUMBAI: In 2011, composer Nikhil Malik felt fascinated with the theme of 'sign' language after noticing a couple communicate with each other in a church. Six months later, the fascination converted into a final draft, through an association with singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle, titled ‘Boring I Love You’.

The first composition for the two musicians, under the act name ‘Meattle & Malik’, involved a lot of back and forth as Meattle and Malik are based in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively. “We started the process back in March as a rough idea and got done in November,” said Malik, also a member of several other existing bands like Half Step Down, Cyanide, Noize and Studio Fuzz (the trio behind the soundtrack for recently released Bollywood movie ‘M Cream’).

Listen to the song here:

The song ‘Boring I Love You’, released with a music video, involves contributions from a violinist in Ireland and a trumpet player from New York. “Internet has made collaborations pretty easy these days,” added the composer. The video features five actors translating the lyrics of the song that talks about how one would never be able to write a love song.

Meattle, on the other hand, took charge of the vocal duties for ‘Boring I Love You’ and co-wrote the lyrics with Neelie Chikhlikar. “As a singer-songwriter, you’re often asked for dedications, tributes to the people you love. The song talks about how you’d never be able to write a song for someone you really love, because it’s too cheesy and cliché. A simple, boring I love you should do the trick too! It’s ironic because it ultimately a love song and ends up being the exact same thing,” said Meattle, who worked on the second edition of English singing TV show ‘The Stage 2’.

