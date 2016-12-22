Sunny 'Laila' Leone visits Radio Mirchi studios

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studios has become the favourite promotional spot for Bollywood biggies. We get a glimpse of the stars visiting the studio and without blinking an eyelid we make it available to you.

Today we are sharing some beautiful pictures of 'Baby Doll' Sunny Leone. The actress recently visited the Mirchi Studios to promote her song 'Laila O Laila' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.

The song is a remake of 1980 film 'Qurbani'. Zeenat Aman looked sizzling in the song back in the 80s and Leone is trying to bring back the same feel in 2016.

Check the song here -