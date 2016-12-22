RadioandMusic
News |  22 Dec 2016 20:44 |  By RnMTeam

Sunny denies being offered Rs 4 cr to perform on 'Laila...'

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone has shot down claims that she was offered Rs 4 crore to perform live on her song ‘Laila Main Laila’ from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘Raees’ at a New Year party.

She says she would be the 'happiest person' if the news was true.

"I wish that was true. I will be the happiest person on the planet if I was paid Rs 4 crore for my song to perform in Mumbai. I hope it comes true but unfortunately it's not true," Sunny told IANS.

She added: "I am looking forward to perform on this song."

‘Laila Main Laila’ is a rendition of the popular song ‘Laila Ho Laila’ from the 1980 film ‘Qurbani’. In the song, Sunny is seen in a desi avatar, sporting a blue lehenga choli.

Set in the 1980s Gujarat, ‘Raees’ tells the story of a bootlegger whose business is thwarted by a tough policeman. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment and Red Chillies Entertainment.

The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and marks the Bollywood debut of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

(Source: IANS)

