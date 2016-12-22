RadioandMusic
News |  22 Dec 2016 13:47 |  By RnMTeam

Shabana Azmi lauds 'La La Land'

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has given the thumbs up to 2016 Hollywood romantic musical comedy-drama film ‘La La Land’, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Shabana, who has previously appeared in international projects like ‘City of Joy’ and ‘The Reluctant Fundamentalist’, took to Twitter on Thursday to appreciate the film.

"‘La La Land' is leisurely paced but the masterful direction and intensity of the leading cast fills your being with longing and heartache," Shabana tweeted.

Directed by Damien Chazelle, ‘La La Land’ follows a romantic relationship between a dedicated jazz musician, Sebastian (Gosling), and an aspiring actress, Mia (Stone), who are struggling to make ends meet in Los Angeles.

They cross paths and embark on a romantic relationship while exploring the joy and pain of pursuing their dreams.

(Source: IANS)

