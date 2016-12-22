RadioandMusic
News |  22 Dec 2016 20:50 |  By Mallika Deb

RJ Anmol on his venture #RoadForRafi

MUMBAI: RJ Anmol, who rules the Radio Nasha (Mumbai) airwaves with the best of retro music, has never failed to surprise us with his innovative stances.

His recent endeavour #RoadForRafi is a gracious movement where campaigned to change the name of the road where the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi used to stay when he was in Mumbai. Presently, the name of the road is 16th Road Bandra, and Anmol wants to get it changed to 'Mohd Rafi Marg' as an honour to the legendary singer.

Talking about it, Anmol shared, “As I have been a fan of Mohd. Rafi since childhood, after one point of time I was thinking, am I just a fan? That was the whole thought process. I just asked to change the name of the road. I visited the mayor’s office on 20 December; she supported this campaign and asked her PA to support us.”

For this campaign, RJ Anmol asked his listeners for support and he is already in talks with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Bollywood legendary actors Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, and Sonu Nigam have supported this noble move.

According to his twitter page, Radioandmusic.com witnessed that people from all over Mumbai are supporting this move saying that BMC should have changed the name of the road way back.

In addition, Mohd. Rafi’s daughter Nasreen recently appeared on RJ Anmol’s show and she too said that the campaign made the family glad as they have had to wait for this from a long time now.

“Radio Nasha is just a few months old in the radio business and we should be happy that at least we could do something for the legendary singer. I have been an RJ since 2009 and this is the biggest support I could ever get. They have acknowledged #RoadForRafi campaign and I want to thank everyone who was a part of this. I feel blessed that the mayor of Mumbai supporting me for this”, he signs off.

The 16th Road Bandra will be changed into 'Mohd Rafi Marg' very soon. RJ Anmol live at 8pm on Radio Nasha with Dept Municipal Comm. Mr. Prabhu, who will announce the success of the campaign.

RJ Anmol Radio Nasha Sonu Nigam Dharmendra Sharmila Tagore Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Mohd. Rafi Mohd Rafi Marg
