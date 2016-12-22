RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2016 14:27 |  By RnMTeam

Radio Indigo to bring Beer Mile festival to India

MUMBAI: Indigo LIVE, the events faction of Bengaluru-based radio Indigo, will be getting the globally popular format of festival Beer Mile to India by hosting its first edition in Bengaluru.

Indigo LIVE in association with an event management company Sixmad will be organising the event on 15 January at Brigade Orchards at Devanahalli, Bengaluru, a statement said.

The basic Beer Mile format requires a single participant to drink a pint of beer, run a quarter mile, then repeat the process three more times to complete a mile.

However, for this edition of Beer Mile India, participants can partake in either of three formats - The Full Beer Mile for those who would like a serious challenge, The Half Beer Mile for half the mile and The Team Run for those who would like to split their beers and run.

All three formats will be equally action packed as they are all timed, resulting in the crowning of the champions at the end of the event.

Eager participants can also get training for Beer Mile India at Indigo Live Music Bar, which will host special training experiences for enthusiasts.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Radio Indigo Beer Mile festival Sixmad Indigo Live
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
Saavn's focus on Brand Channels will allow creators to engage consumers

MUMBAI: It would not be incorrect to claim one of the leading streaming services in the country Sread more

News
Saregama's weekend podcast to celebrate evergreen melodies

MUMBAI: 2016 would go down as the year where the music of the yesteryear was celebrated across doread more

News
92.7 BIG FM launches Studio 927

MUMBAI: Radio channels love retro.read more

News
Gaana crosses 50 million download milestone

MUMBAI: With the gradual decline in physical sales and the evident change in preference towards cread more

News
TV Today not selling 3 FM stations to ENIL; seeks MIB nod for migration

MUMBAI: TV Today Network shall not undertake the agreement, entered into with Entertainment Netwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Taher Shah flees Pakistan after receiving death threats

MUMBAI: An Eye To Eye may make the whole world blind, but it surely made Taher Shah 2016’s one of the most viral subjects. The Pakistani YouTube...read more

2
Sunny 'Laila' Leone visits Radio Mirchi studios

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi Studios has become the favourite promotional spot for Bollywood biggies. We get a glimpse of the stars visiting the studio and...read more

3
Sulaiman Merchant turns 44. How well do you know this composer?

MUMBAI: One half and the older of Bollywood music duo Salim-Sulaiman turns 44 today. Sulaiman Merchant has been equally instrumental in creating some...read more

4
Indian Idol jumps from Season 6 to 9

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Season 9 begins from 24 December on Sony Entertainment Television with its judge trio of Anu Malik, Farah Khan and Sonu Nigam....read more

5
Usha Khanna, Udit Narayan to be honoured with Rafi Puraskar

MUMBAI: Veteran composer Usha Khanna and popular playback singer Udit Narayan will be the recepients of the 2016 Mohammed Rafi Puraskar, to be given...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group