Papon and Parvaaz to perform at Serendipity Arts Festival

MUMBAI: Papon and Parvaaz will be performing at the 'Serendipity Arts Festival', an eight days festival of unmatched scope and scale empowering the arts, music, theatrical performances, interventions, restoration projects, public art initiatives, and more.

Papon and Parvaaz will be performing on 23 December 2016, at the Bandodkar Ground, Panaji, Goa.

The enthralling performance by Parvaaz and Papon will be definitely a glorious end to a glorious festival. In association with Coke Studio at MTV, their performance will be an end to India's premier interdisciplinary arts festival.

The eight-day festival begins in Panaji on December 16 along Mandovi River. The event, which is India's first interdisciplinary arts festival, will serve as an inclusive and collaborative platform for the promotion of arts and culture from the subcontinent on an international level.

Also read: Serendipity Arts Festival opens in Goa on 16 December