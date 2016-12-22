RadioandMusic
NCPA and Citibank step forward for Indian music

MUMBAI: The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) constantly strives to keep art and culture alive in a city like Mumbai. In fact, NCPA along with Citibank Mumbai has been carrying an applaud worthy initiative, ‘Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music’ that enters its ninth year now.

Under this scholarship program NCPA and Citibank give scholarship to students who want to pursue music. Continuing in its endeavor to enhance the program, the 2017 edition will award scholarships for advanced training in Hindustani Music Vocal – Khayal, Dhrupad and percussion instruments – Tabla, Pakhawaj. This year, the scholarship aims to support nine scholars in the age group of 18 to 30 (as off 1st March 2017), through a year-long (2017-2018) program.

Confirming the same NCPA programming head – Indian music Dr. Suvarnalata Rao says, “In most cases students perusing music do not take up a job to give art all the time. But given the compulsions for earning the scholarship lends some support. So, we will be providing 7,500 per month to the selected students for a year to help them sustain their training.”

She further adds, “Every year we pick up vocals and a different musical instrument. Students wanting the scholarship apply for the same and once selected perform in front of our judges. The ones selected from there get the scholarship.”

This year the scholarship will go to nine students.

Here is the application process:

- Candidates are required to submit a written application (bio-data on music education), in an envelope marked ‘Citi - NCPA Scholarship for Indian Music’ to the National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400021 or send an email to ncpascholarships@gmail.com on or before 30 December 2016, end of day.

- The application(bio-data) must contain details regarding the individual’s name, date of birth, address, contact number/alternate contact number, professional qualification, email ID, music teachers/gurus, number of years of training and details of achievements/prizes/ scholarships and performances, amongst other noteworthy details.

- The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email or telephone. They will be required to appear for an audition at the NCPA, Mumbai in the month of February 2017. The decision of the NCPA Selection Committee will be final.

- Students who are benefitting from any other scholarship in the field of music are not eligible to apply. Also, applicants should not be working as professional musicians.

