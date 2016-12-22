RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  22 Dec 2016 13:40 |  By RnMTeam

Broadway star Dick Latessa dies at 87

MUMBAI: Broadway veteran Dick Latessa has passed away at the age of 87.

Latessa died on Monday, according to composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman, who broke the news on Facebook, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"‘Hairspray' (and Broadway) has lost a huge piece of its heart. RIP to the glorious, loving and much loved Dick Latessa. We were lucky to have him in our lives, he was, truly, timeless," Shaiman wrote.

Latessa is best known for originating the role of Walter Turnblad on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award in 2003.

His original ‘Hairspray’ co-star Harvey Fierstein took to Twitter to pay tribute, sharing a YouTube video of himself and Latessa performing together.

"My heart is broke. Still, for 1,000 performances I had the best partner ever," he wrote.

According to Broadway.com, Latessa was born on 15 September 1929 in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was the sixth of seven children to parents and embarked upon a career as a musical actor after completing military service in the US Army from 1951 to 1952. He began in his native Cleveland before moving to New York in 1959.

He last appeared on Broadway in 2012 opposite Linda Lavin in ‘The Lyons’.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Dick Latessa Marc Shaiman Walter Turnblad Broadway Harvey Fierstein Twitter The Lyons Linda Lavin news
Related news
News | 22 Dec 2016

Taher Shah flees Pakistan after receiving death threats

MUMBAI: An Eye To Eye may make the whole world blind, but it surely made Taher Shah 2016’s one of the most viral subjects. The Pakistani YouTube sensation, according to his agent, had to flee Pakistan after receiving death threats from the ‘haters’.

read more
News | 22 Dec 2016

David, Victoria Beckham hire Mel C for gig

MUMBAI: Star couple David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly hired singer Mel C to perform at their New Year's eve party.

read more
News | 21 Dec 2016

Prince's $600,000 divorce bill

MUMBAI: Late singer Prince reportedly owed $600,000 to his divorce lawyer.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn's focus on Brand Channels will allow creators to engage consumers

MUMBAI: It would not be incorrect to claim one of the leading streaming services in the country Sread more

News
Saregama's weekend podcast to celebrate evergreen melodies

MUMBAI: 2016 would go down as the year where the music of the yesteryear was celebrated across doread more

News
92.7 BIG FM launches Studio 927

MUMBAI: Radio channels love retro.read more

News
Gaana crosses 50 million download milestone

MUMBAI: With the gradual decline in physical sales and the evident change in preference towards cread more

News
TV Today not selling 3 FM stations to ENIL; seeks MIB nod for migration

MUMBAI: TV Today Network shall not undertake the agreement, entered into with Entertainment Netwread more

top# 5 articles

1
Usha Khanna, Udit Narayan to be honoured with Rafi Puraskar

MUMBAI: Veteran composer Usha Khanna and popular playback singer Udit Narayan will be the recepients of the 2016 Mohammed Rafi Puraskar, to be given...read more

2
Armaan Malik recreates 'Dheere Dheere'; hits 100k subscriber mark on YouTube

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the 21-year old Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare, has reached 100k+ subscribers on YouTube...read more

3
Karsh Kale Collective joins forces with Red Bull Music Academy

MUMBAI: The Karsh Kale soundsystem doesn't need any more introduction. The world-renowned music producer who has been persistent in pushing the...read more

4
Baahubali singer turns Indian Idol 9 contestant

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s music reality show Indian Idol season 9 has among its contestants, an established singer from Tollywood. The...read more

5
Badshah reveals being a 'family boy' on Anupama Chopra's Show

MUMBAI: Rap star Badshah who is creating a buzz with his rap from quite some time now, in a candid chat on Anupama Chopra’s show – Film Companion,...read more

videos

more from the web
more from RNM

explore RNM

Copyright © RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group