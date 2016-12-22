RadioandMusic
News |  22 Dec 2016 14:54 |  By Mallika Deb

Armaan Malik recreates 'Dheere Dheere'; hits 100k subscriber mark on YouTube

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the 21-year old Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and RD Burman Award winner at Filmfare, has reached 100k+ subscribers on YouTube. He got ​the silver​ play button for crossing 100K ​subscribers today 22 December 2016.

Also, Armaan​, who​ has graduated to another level as a playback singer in Bollywood over time​,​ has recently released 'Dheere Dheere' (Bootleg Mix) featuring DJ Kiran Kamath on 20 December 2016 on his YouTube channel​.

Talking about it, Armaan said that when ‘Dheere Dheere’ originally came out with Honey Singh's version, he immediately loved it.

“The song had a cool vibe to it. I wanted to use the same vibe but take it higher from there. Also if you notice, I have moments in the song where there's only piano and voice and then picks up to an EDM pace. I like contrasts and thus came up with this bootleg mix,” added Armaan.

Talking about reaching more than 100k subscribers, Armaan said he had only 600 subscribers when he started actively using YouTube. “Seeing 100K looks great on the channel”, he added.

We asked him if YouTube numbers matter to him. In response, Armaan declared that he thinks numbers are significant in today's day and age, but he prefers to give more importance to the quality, not quantity. “100 K is a well-earned number and I know for a fact that many other artistes may have way more subs than me at this very moment, but I focused on creating an active fan base on social media who would be immediately engaged with my videos and songs. Looking forward to take the YouTube game even bigger in the coming time” added he.

He told Radioandmusic.com that he tends to put more covers on his YouTube channel as of now but soon may come up with originals.

“I'm more like if I want to release a video it should be of the highest quality or I won't release it at all. This is the reason why I come out with videos after good gaps to ensure that whenever I put something out it is going to be amazing and nothing short of it,” Armaan put it in plain words.

Check out the track:

Tags
Armaan Malik Dheere Dheere Bootleg Mix DJ Kiran Kamath Honey Singh Youtube RD Burman Award Filmfare Dada Saheb Phalke Award
