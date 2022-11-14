RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  14 Nov 2022 17:10 |  By Tolika Yeptho

KARMA drops an ultimate break-up song 80's Ke Songs

MUMBAI: KARMA dropped his latest track 80’s Ke Songs in association with Sony Music.

The singer is well known for his superhit rap songs like 1 se 23, Baba Yaga, Warm Up, and Gangster. 80’s Ke Songs is an ultimate break-up song that every individual can relate to. It is the perfect blend of pop and hip-hop mixed with retro vibes. It was composed by Deep Kalsi written and sung by Karma. Radioandmusic got in touch with KARMA to know more about the song and his future projects.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your new song 80’s Ke Songs, tell us more about how did this take place and what it means to you?

"80’s Ke Songs" is one of my favorite tracks- because it's not in my regular style. It's more of a low-fi synthwave track which gives a very retro feel. The idea behind this track was to connect with everyone who feels the urge of calling their loved ones after a long day. I deliberately kept the writing very simple so that it's easier for the masses to accept it and I'm glad to see the love the track is getting.

When did you know that you wanted to get into music?

In 2010, When I first started writing, I got fascinated by the thought of being able to express as much I want to, being an introvert it was nearly impossible for me to have a voice of my own, So when I was in my high school, that was the time when I realized that I want to be an artist as I found my medium of expression in music. Hip Hop gave me the power to express my thoughts and be confident about it.

Future projects?

A lot of tracks are aligned, collabs with some fellow artists are also there and I am really excited about this new sound I have been working on. I hope people can connect with it the way I do.

How do you see the indie music scene in India today and its evolution with the rise of streaming platforms?

There's no doubt that streaming platforms play a very important role in the music scene. In India, it's really important for indie music to be on mainstream platforms so that its impact and reach can be enhanced. The evolution is great as indie music also has the kind of numbers a mainstream artist would get, which is amazing to see. It's because of the streaming platforms that an Indie artist can also promote his/her song in the same way any other big musician or company would.

Tags
KARMA music singer
Related news
 | 14 Nov 2022

DJ ARYAN dropped his debut single ‘Safe And Sound’

MUMBAI: DJ ARYAN recently his debut single ‘Safe And Sound’.Radioandmusic got in touch with DJ ARYAN to know more about “Safe and Sound” and the message behind it. The singer also talks about his musical journey.Check the interview below:

read more
 | 20 Oct 2022

Taaruk Raina says director Akarsh Khurana build his faith to create Mismatched season 2 theme song ‘Kho Gaye’

MUMBAI: Musician-Actor Taaruk Raina who played a roll in Mismatched season 1 not only has to play a private roll in season 2 but has also composed, written, sung and produced the theme song for this season.

read more
 | 28 Sep 2022

Bann Chakraborty is grateful to Shashanka Ghosh for believing in him for 'Plan A Plan B'

MUMBAI: Music composer Bann Chakraborty composed songs and background score for Netflix Original's upcoming feature film "Plan A Plan B", directed by Shashanka Ghosh.The film is set for release on September 30th, 2022, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2022

Film music composer Mithoon says ‘Ji Huzoor’ put him in a different situation

MUMBAI: Film music composer- songwriter Mithoon drops “Ji Huzoor” for film Shamshera.“Ji Huzoor” is composed, arranged, produced and penned by Mithoon says “Every song I do is driven by a thought”.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2022

Roposo’s The MIC winner Gaurav Gerera says the competition and win was an exhilarating and surreal experience

MUMBAI:India's leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The MIC’.

read more

RnM Biz

Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, onread more

Mirchi Plus launches an all-new thriller audio series,Varuthi, narrated by Ashutosh Rana

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launches its all-new read more

Pocket FM surpasses US$25 million ARR; eyes US$100 million ARR club in its 5th year

MUMBAI:  Pocket FM, the audio series platform, today announces its read more

Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment

MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more

Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year, making its exclusive roster of entertainment even more accessible to India’s mobile-first customers

MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games