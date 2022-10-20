RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  20 Oct 2022 19:13 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Taaruk Raina says director Akarsh Khurana build his faith to create Mismatched season 2 theme song ‘Kho Gaye’

MUMBAI: Musician-Actor Taaruk Raina who played a roll in Mismatched season 1 not only has to play a private roll in season 2 but has also composed, written, sung and produced the theme song for this season.

He is best known for ‘Mismatched’, ‘Jugaadistan’, ‘The Broken News’, ‘Aryan and Meera’, ‘Pawan & Pooja’ and many more.

Radioandmusic got in touch with Taaruk to know more about the theme for Mismatched season 2 and how he balances between acting and singing career.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your kicking to a new venture, tell us how you feel about not only playing a role on the series but also composing, writing, singing and producing the theme song?

I feel amazing. It’s just such a happy moment for me that I got to contribute musically to the show as well as being an actor in it.

I hope to try and continue this in everything I do in the future too.

‘Kho Gaye’ is a very very special song for me also because it’s pictured on two of my closest friends Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli, who are of course, Dimple and Rishi.  

How did you find yourself working for this new seasons theme song? What inspired you to do so?

It’s Akarsh Khurana, our directors belief in me that made me believe that I could do it. He put his faith in me and then I just had to do it justice, and I hope I have. It was a song I had played him one late night about 2 years ago, and he wanted me to work on it.

How are you going to balance your acting and singing career side by side?

I honestly try my hardest to do that, but I’ve realised that there’s a time for everything. I want to focus on what I’m doing in the moment and try not to Jumble up things in the process, writing songs is something you need an open mind for, so I wait for the pockets I get of free time so I can devote that to music.

In terms of music and also acting please tell us about your upcoming Upcoming projects

I’ve shot a couple of things that should be out soon, unfortunately I can’t talk about it. But I will hopefully drop another track before the end of this year.

Tags
music singer Musician actor Taaruk Raina Kho Gaye
Related news
 | 28 Sep 2022

Bann Chakraborty is grateful to Shashanka Ghosh for believing in him for 'Plan A Plan B'

MUMBAI: Music composer Bann Chakraborty composed songs and background score for Netflix Original's upcoming feature film "Plan A Plan B", directed by Shashanka Ghosh.The film is set for release on September 30th, 2022, starring Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.

read more
 | 27 Sep 2022

Film music composer Mithoon says ‘Ji Huzoor’ put him in a different situation

MUMBAI: Film music composer- songwriter Mithoon drops “Ji Huzoor” for film Shamshera.“Ji Huzoor” is composed, arranged, produced and penned by Mithoon says “Every song I do is driven by a thought”.

read more
 | 29 Aug 2022

Roposo’s The MIC winner Gaurav Gerera says the competition and win was an exhilarating and surreal experience

MUMBAI:India's leading creator-led live entertainment commerce platform Roposo, celebrated the finale of its maiden Live singing competition, ‘The MIC’.

read more
 | 25 Aug 2022

'Kagaz ki Kashti' will help you appreciate life says singer Akanksha Dhyani

MUMBAI: Pop Indie Akanksha Dhyani drops her first original “Kagaz ki Kashti” on #KaanPhod. “My aim with this song is to relax people who are too engrossed in their everyday mundane life and have them take some time for themselves and appreciate the beauty of life”, said the singer.

read more
 | 12 Aug 2022

Aabha Hanjura releases quintessential love song 'Madano'

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Aabha Hanjura dropped her latest original love song “Madano” in collaboration with Kalyan Baruah.“Madano” is a whole package of Aabha Hanjura, penned by Neeraj Rajawat under Ziply Productions.

read more

RnM Biz

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc.read more

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022read more

IPRS partners with the ZIRO Festival of Music 2022 to promote independent artists from the Northeast

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), a Govt.read more

Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch ofread more

‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, inread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games