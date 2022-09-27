RadioandMusic
Interviews |  27 Sep 2022 13:51 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Film music composer Mithoon says ‘Ji Huzoor’ put him in a different situation

MUMBAI: Film music composer- songwriter Mithoon drops “Ji Huzoor” for film Shamshera.

“Ji Huzoor” is composed, arranged, produced and penned by Mithoon says “Every song I do is driven by a thought”.

Mithoon is famously known for films like ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Baaghi 2’, ‘Malang’, ‘Khuda Haafiz’, ‘Shivaay’, ‘Ki And Ka’, ‘Hate Story 2’, and ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’. In 2022 he has worked on several more films,‘Khuda Hafiz 2’, ‘HIT:The First Case’, ‘Shamshera’ , and ‘Ek Villain Returns'.

Check the interview below:

The song is a whole package of you, share with us the story behind it?

Every song I do is driven by a thought.

This particular song had a situation I’d never done before. The brief was that it was an introductory song for a character who was mad man who thinks he’s the king of the world, like a fool in his paradise.

I had to bring out his imagination, karan malhotra and I went crazy doing this, everything in the character’s head, whether the grand trumpets, the choir and the drums was done to create a gigantic soundscape.

Musical journey in the last 2 years?

I did Kabir Singh a couple of years back which turned out to be the biggest in terms of music that year and had begun work on Shamshera when the world was hit with the pandemic and things really slowed down. I still put together the soundtrack of Khuda Hafiz where we recorded all singers and musicians remotely and online. I also released a non-film single featuring Jubin Nautiyal and had great fun shooting for it in Rajasthan.  And now Hit, Khuda Hafiz 2 and Shamshera have just released.

Future projects?

Im presently working on the complete score for a movie directed by actress/director Revathy and Anil Sharma’s Gadar2.

 

