'Kagaz ki Kashti' will help you appreciate life says singer Akanksha Dhyani

MUMBAI: Pop Indie Akanksha Dhyani drops her first original “Kagaz ki Kashti” on #KaanPhod. “My aim with this song is to relax people who are too engrossed in their everyday mundane life and have them take some time for themselves and appreciate the beauty of life”, said the singer.

Akanksha believes in music that has roots in memories and mostly writes about happy days, nostalgia for home and nature. Radioandmusic got in touch with the singer to know more about her latest release, her inspiration on music and her experience with the mic test.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your latest release, tell us all about it?

Thank you so much! My latest song Kagaz ki Kashti owns a piece of my heart. The song is an attention grabber for all of us who are so submerged in day-to-day life. This song will get you to take a moment out of your busy schedules and appreciate life. I am truly lucky and blessed that KaanPhod gave me the opportunity to launch my track. I am extremely proud of the composition and lyrics, and I hope everyone who hears the song enjoys it too

What’s your take on your song? Where do you find inspiration?

This song is very close to my heart. I still remember it was a rainy day and I was just jamming on my guitar when this tune just came to me and then one thing led to another, and the melody and words just started flowing in and falling in place. My aim with this song is to relax people who are too engrossed in their everyday mundane life and have them take some time for themselves and appreciate the beauty of life.

Share with us your experience with the mic test?

It has been an amazing ride with mic test. I got the creative freedom to shape my song and that is praiseworthy. The song turned out exactly how I imagined it when I first wrote it. It was a delight working with the team, the whole planning, the comfortable environment, and the entire course of filming was a completely joyful experience. Independent music and artists like us require a push, and Mic-test on ‘KaanPhod’ is the launch pad that does the needful.

Future projects

I am working on another one of my original songs, also very dear to me, with Kaanphod that will be up soon. Alongside, I am working on a couple of other songs with some very talented musician friends. So it’s only gonna get better from here.