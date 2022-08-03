For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Interviews |  03 Aug 2022 11:49 |  By Tolika Yeptho

The Sound Space to make subject of Indian Classical Music approachable and fun, says Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana co-founders of The Sound Space aims to break the stereotype and bring an enjoyable and attainable way to learn for the students.

During an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of The Sound Space shares the importance to introducing music at a young age and how music helps in mental healing. They also shared the experiences during the Indian classical music workshop for children and their future project.

How is the whole experience during the Indian classical music workshop for children by The Sound Space?

The idea behind TSS is to make the subject of Indian Classical Music approachable and fun. Unfortunately, this beautiful art has often felt like something unattainable, or only for very serious pursuers. It is our aim to break that stereotype and bring to the students an enjoyable and attainable way to learn. Every shadaja session has elements of sur or tone, taal or rhythm. We explore these concepts using stories, games and songs for the younger ones, slowly encouraging them to explore the slightly more complex raga structures. As the students grow older, they learn deeper complexities of the raga and taal structures. We work hard to ensure that each class is exciting and fun, while keeping the seriousness of the subject in mind.

Why is it important to introduce music at a young age and how music helps in mental healing?

Music has a deep impact on the social-cognitive development of a child. Music plays a role in the life of a child from the time of conception. It is nice, therefore, to be mindful about introducing our children to the right kind of music in the right way. Sound has been found, not only to help in the emotional development of a young brain, but also to help to regulate the signals between the left and right brain and encourage a complete well-rounded development. So this means, essentially - that introducing your child to the power of music helps to better their skills - both academically and emotionally. How wonderful is that - rhythm can actually help improve your math skills!

Sound has immense powers to help concentration and attention too. Music education also encourages keeping discipline and structure in one's life..

Tell us about THE SOUND SPACE and its future projects?

The Sound Space is all about using music as a catalyst to create a shift, or a change. Along with working with some of the most leading schools in Mumbai and conducting Indian music classes across the city, we also have a trust that provides music education to people from all stratas of society. We hold concerts annually so that the students have a chance to display their art and also learn to overcome any fear or doubt they may have with a stage. Our next project is TSS on wheels - whch is essentially a bus that will go into some bastis across the city and provide music education to the children who live there. It is our dream that every child should have the chance to explore the power that music has on one's mind, body and soul and we will continue to work in that direction!

Kamakshi Vishala Khurana Co-Founder The Sound Space music
Games