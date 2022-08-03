For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  03 Aug 2022 13:44 |  By Tolika Yeptho

See what Hipi G.O.A.T. winners Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula has to

MUMBAI: Hipi, India’s favorite short video platform for talented creators conducted Hipi G.O.A.T., India's biggest digital singing contest.

The Season 1 joint winners were Chirag Tomar and Sireesha Bhagavatula who were awarded a winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs. 1.5 lakhs each along with a golden contract with Hipi – India’s favorite short video platform and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to sing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Radioandmusic got in touch with the winners to know more about their experiences and their thoughts on winning the trophy.

Check the Interview below:

How do you feel being the first winner of Hipi G.O.A.T?

Chirag Tomar: I felt ecstatic! It was a proud moment for me and my family. As a rising performer, I’m very happy I could bag it with my singing talent. I’m also very thankful to the Hipi team and for the love the Hipi audience has shown me so far. I hope I can continue to receive their valuable support.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: It always feels amazing to win a contest based purely on talent. Being a unique contest with video entries for singing, Hipi G.O.A.T was an interesting experience, and I definitely had a lot of fun as a participant. I look forward to staying connected with the Hipi family who have been very welcoming to my songs.

Share your experience singing a duet with the Grammy Award Nominee, Shilpa Rao at the grand finale of ZEE Sa Re Ga Ma Pa?

Chirag Tomar: I felt honored to be able to sing alongside the iconic Shilpa Rao at one of India’s greatest singing shows. I felt extremely grateful to be amongst talented singers and be a part of them. I have gained a lot of appreciation and recognition from the platform.

What’s next in terms of your music?

Chirag Tomar: I am planning to release my first Bollywood song in the upcoming years. I will also continue to be a part of the Hipi family and try my talent at some more amazing reality shows.

Sireesha Bhagavatula: I’m going to be exploring various genres to improve my singing. Soon, I will also be releasing originals in different languages while continuing to take up more opportunities as a playback singer! All this couldn't be possible without the encouragement I've received from the people. I’m very grateful.

Tags
Chirag Tomar Sireesha Bhagavatula music Hipi G.O.A.T.
Related news
 | 03 Aug 2022

‘Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki’ elevates you to a different dimension all together, says Keshav Anand

MUMBAI: Singer Keshav Anand dropped a soulful song “Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki” along with Asees Kaur for film Khuda Haafiz 2.

read more
 | 03 Aug 2022

‘Reflection’ is the story of Srijani Ghosh life; launched by Pankaj Udhas

MUMBAI: Australian Indian singer Srijani Ghosh drops latest single with a Ghazal flavour “Reflection”, launched by Pankaj Udhas. The song was penned by Poet & Lyricist Aalok Shrivastav and soulfully composed by Musician Sudeep Banerji.

read more
 | 03 Aug 2022

The Sound Space to make subject of Indian Classical Music approachable and fun, says Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana

MUMBAI: Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana co-founders of The Sound Space aims to break the stereotype and bring an enjoyable and attainable way to learn for the students.

read more
 | 20 Jul 2022

'Deleted Your Number' is about removing toxic people says singer Aditi Iyer

MUMBAI: 17-year-old opera-trained pop prodigy Aditi Iyer dropped her latest single “Deleted Your Number”.The song has made her the Youngest Indian Global Chart Topper. To know more about the release and her future projects, Radioandmusic got in touch with Aditi Iyer.

read more
 | 21 Jun 2022

World Music Day 2022: Music was in my family says Osho Jain for Vh1 & MTV in collaboration with Loreal

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter and producer Osho Jain to perform during World Music Day for Vh1 & MTV in collaboration with Loreal.Check the interview below:  

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the returnread more

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint read more

AHPS Prepares Entrepreneurs of Tomorrow Through Decode Startup Program

MUMBAI: Academic Heights Public School, the award-winning secondary school chain, offers a Shark read more

IPRS offers a unique tribute to Friendship on World Friendship Day

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) has always been appreciated for its cread more

Fifth edition of The Radio Festival concludes in Delhi

MUMBAI: To mark the occasion of National Broadcasting Day, a three-day Radio Festival was organisread more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2022 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games