Interviews |  03 Aug 2022 12:10 |  By Tolika Yeptho

‘Reflection’ is the story of Srijani Ghosh life; launched by Pankaj Udhas

MUMBAI: Australian Indian singer Srijani Ghosh drops latest single with a Ghazal flavour “Reflection”, launched by Pankaj Udhas. The song was penned by Poet & Lyricist Aalok Shrivastav and soulfully composed by Musician Sudeep Banerji.

During and exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, Srijani Ghosh shared the story behind “Reflection” and his wonderful memories with Pankaj Udhas. She also highlighted the legend Pankaj Udhas launching at the event Khazana. Apart from Pankaj Udhas, other lagendary musicians like Hariharan and Anup Jalota were also present at the launch.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on “Reflection”, tell us more about the track?

Reflection as the word represents it is about reflecting on ourselves, on our past, our wins, mistakes, lessons, love, pain the journey and experiences. It is about introspecting, accepting and moving on. It is a song for everyone, I am sure it will resonnate with all the listeners.  

What is the story behind the song?

It’s the story of my life and I am sure of many like me. Could be yours too.

Tell us about the launch event at Khazana?

It was an interesting blend of locations from Sydney and Mumbai in the video. The track sounds blissfully amazing as the music has been played by renowned and amazing musicians of Mumbai. The highlight for me is that the living legend Pankaj Udhas ji will be releasing it along side many other legendary musicians.

Share us a memory with Pankaj Udhas and how excited were you for the launch of the track which was done by him?

I was super excited as this couldn’t have been any better. The best memory for me is that when Pankaj ji listened to the track appreciated the work and happily agreed to release it under his care.

