Interviews |  03 Aug 2022 13:01 |  By Tolika Yeptho

‘Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki’ elevates you to a different dimension all together, says Keshav Anand

MUMBAI: Singer Keshav Anand dropped a soulful song “Chaiyaan Main Saiyaan Ki” along with Asees Kaur for film Khuda Haafiz 2.

During an exclusive interview with Keshav Anand, the singer goes more detailed about the challenges of working for a film song, the real fun moments with Asees Kaur and his future projects Hitz Music.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your latest release, tell us all about it?

It is indeed a dream come true for me. I would like to thank Naresh Sharma ji (Mithoon's father) for always guiding me in every way.

I have done a lot of songs for Naresh ji and Anand Seshadri ji in the past. Songs like "Befikar dil", "Parchai", "lo keh diya" have been done under Naresh-Anand, this brought me to the limelight & notice of Mithoon Sir.

"Chaiyaan Mein Saiyaan Ki" happened to me due to years of yearning and perseverance to work with the Maverick(Mithoon Sir)

How was your experience singing for a film Khuda Haafiz 2? Was it challenging than compared to the others?

The song elevates you to a different dimension all together. As a musician it was very satisfying to record such a soulful song. It was a challenge to get the feel and sound right at the lower vocal register but once cracked it is genuinely a humbling experice to have sung such spiritual song.

How was your experience sharing the mic with Asees Kaur?

It was real fun sharing space with her..She is a very hard working and skilled artist. Always a great learning curve to watch such a talent perform at the highest level.

Future project?

I have coulpe of great sounding romantic and peppy tracks coming out of Vinod Bhanushali ji's Hitz Music; composed by my dearest brother Gourov Dasgupta. Really looking forward to some great content very soon.

