Interviews |  25 Jul 2022 15:24 |  By Tolika Yeptho

'DIL' was difficult but we put in all our efforts to make something that's magical and connects to the soul: Composer-singer duo Kaushik and Guddu

MUMBAI: Music Composer-Producer and Singer Kaushik & Guddu releases new romantic number “DIL” for Ek Villian Returns.

The song was sung by Raghav Chaitanya, penned by Kunaal Vermaa starring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria.

To know more about the latest number and their work art, Radioandmusic got in touch with Kaushik and Guddu.

Check the interview below:

Congratulations on your latest release, tell us all about it?

We were just asked to give a romantic number which would impress and connect with the audience. It was very difficult for us but we had put in all our efforts to make something that’s magical and connects to the soul.

How was your experience working for a Ek Villain?

We all know how amazing Mohit Sir’s music album is. The songs are always chartbusters. We just wanted to make sure that the songs we have worked on will be successful and loved by all. Without any brief, we were just asked to create a romantic number. So it was a difficult task but we brought our best out.

How would you describe your music?

Our process of composition is completely different for each song. Once we have a brief, Guddu and I sit and ideate to understand exactly what sort of music should be made and accordingly go ahead with the composition. Both, our opinions and ideas are used and executed.

Future projects?

Many songs are lined up which you will gradually come to know. We have always been experimenting with various genres and do not want to stick to the work we have done in the past. So, you will get to hear the various range of music from us.

