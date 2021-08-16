Sherise D'souza's 'Never Born' brings out a sense of urgency to make like better

MUMBAI: After releasing “Stepladder” singer-songwriter Sherise D'souza dropped her latest single “Never Born”, bringing out feelings of desperation and helplessness felt when one goes through failure, loss or has to fight for noble causes to make life better for future generations.

“’Never Born' song is inspired by people undergoing depression, helplessness, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, especially with the pandemic and current turn of events during the past two years”, says Sherise.

What is the story behind “Never Born”?

The song 'Never Born' is inspired by people undergoing depression, helplessness, loneliness, suicidal thoughts, especially with the pandemic and current turn of events during the past two years. Many people faced loss of careers, war, economic slowdown, etc. I would like to thank Sambo Selvaraj, my producer friend from Chennai for approaching me with the concept and idea for the song to bring out the burning cause of depression during the pandemic and lockdown, through music.

This is our second project together after my single, 'Heal Me, Now' which was dedicated to the 'Me Too' movement. Once the theme and mood of the song was decided, we slowly built on it with melody, composition, lyrics and instrumentation and later the music video which led to the production that it is, today. The superb and very apt cover- art was created and designed by my dear friend Vishal Kumar after lengthy discussions with me about the look and feel of the album-cover. Thankful to Sambo Selvaraj and Jonathan Lowe for assisting me with the production of this song, which was later also mixed and mastered by Jonathan, who owns Tank9 Studios, in Mumbai. I would also like to thank Aaditya Lakhan for working with me on editing the music video to bring out the desired message of the song. My video footage was carefully and well shot by my dear friend who is an established photographer and music buff, Adarbad Master.

The song is also inspired by my own personal struggles and failures during some tough days and aims to bring out the emotional transition from weakness to strength, moving forward from the role of a soldier to the conqueror, from darkness to light, and from war to peace. Other famous bands who have written songs about depression include Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Evanescence, etc. This song is also inspired by their music.

What kind of message are you referring to with your latest release?

This song is based on the modern-age struggles of surviving in a complex world, where human beings have almost become like soldiers fighting for their own freedom from the curses of oppression of war, politics, man-made diseases and destruction. The song brings out feelings of desperation and helplessness felt when one goes through failure, loss or has to fight for noble causes to make life better for future generations. Any soldier, freedom fighter or savior often has to fight difficult battles, first within themselves first, before they fight external battles. Sometimes, they wish they were never born or they say to themselves /to their God / to the Universe-, ',take this cup of suffering away from me; However, I know that my destiny is to face this struggle and I need strength to go through this.' They foresee days ahead, but they also look back at the struggles that they faced, which made them stronger. After listening to this song, I want people to find a release of their negative emotions through music, so that it can lead them to constructively move on to being positive and stronger, within.

What is the one thing that kept you going during the crucial time?

The passion for bringing music and positivity into the world which made my fans and friends happier and my constant goal of wanting to make the world a better place with my music, art, and performances kept me going during this crucial time. I constantly post most of my work on my social Handles - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, my website, music platforms as well as multiple radio stations across the globe that feature my music.

Upcoming projects?

I have many more music projects in the pipeline in various genres, like I did for my previous collection of songs which I entitled 'Dimensions'. Among my future projects, watch out for a symphonic-rock version of 'Never Born', releasing on 1st October 2021, another banger that I am releasing in association with a well-known German-Record Label!