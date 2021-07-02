For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
Interviews |  02 Jul 2021 16:54 |  By Tolika Yeptho

While composing &pictures brand song the inspiration was its audience says composer Chirantan Bhatt

MUMBAI: Indian musician, composer and singer Chirantan Bhatt who has given music in Hindi as well as Telugu Film Industry composed &pictures brand song. The song was launched on World Music Day to truly amplify the energy and youthfulness of the event.

“I was very excited when I was approached for the brand song for &pictures because it’s a channel that connects with the sentiments of young India. The brief was to create a fun, upbeat and high-octane song that can connect with the energy of the youth. I really had fun while creating this song. I am sure this catchy song will make the listeners get up and groove to its tunes”, said the composer.

Some of his best works are from the films Kesari, Virgin Bhanupriya, Hacked, Jolly LLB2, Mission Istanbul, Haunted 3D and many more. Radioandmusic got in touch the Chirantan Bhatt for more details about the release and his musical journey.

Watch here:

Check the interview below:

Where do you find motivation for your music?

Motivation for music can come from anything, it could be a book that you are reading, a movie you are watching, something you see, someplace you travel, a road trip. It can strike anywhere, there’s no set formula for it. You can get it from anywhere, in any form. Today, you can record stuff on the phone. The good thing about it is, that you can just put the tune down on the phone only to work on it later. For instance, while composing &pictures brand song the inspiration was its audience, who want to maximise on each moment. I am also a film-buff, so it triggered extra inspiration in me. It made me come up with something that’s distinct, memorable and catchy.

Tell us about your musical journey

My musical journey has been great. I have been associating myself with all aspects of music be it music for films, commercials, corporates, also I have been doing Telugu films. I am doing music for all kinds of projects, so it has been exciting. I have also been working on independent projects. I am really looking forward to the road ahead.

Any upcoming projects

I am working on a Telugu period movie, which also touches on the fantasy genre. It's something new for me, so I am excited about that. I am doing a few songs for Zee Music for a film and also some other projects. So, lots of stuff going on at the moment.

Additionally, Chirantan Bhatt added, ‘Everybody stay safe. You can always be entertained by listening to music, you don’t need to step out. Listen to good music, eat good food, exercise and stay safe.’

Tags
Chirantan Bhatt &pictures music
Related news
Interviews | 30 Jun 2021

JMan's dream come true 'Ghatak' is an ode to his mother

MUMBAI: RJ-Rapper JMan is here with his second independent release “Ghatak”, an ode to his mother.

read more
Interviews | 21 Jun 2021

Thomson Andrews' musical venture was a 'piece of art'

MUMBAI: Multilingual singer Thomson Andrews decides to play his favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and also compose few tunes to mark his “World Music Day” 

read more
Interviews | 25 May 2021

Amitabh S Verma shares experience working as a director, singer and composer for web series 'Teen Do Paanch'

Amitabh S Verma whose known for his lyrics in hit films like Life In A Metro, Bas Ek Pal, PK, Khoobsurat, Ugli aur Pagli, Dhol, Fatso, and Antardwand has now turned into a director, composer and singer for his latest contribution to Teen Do Paanch.

read more
Interviews | 04 May 2021

Casting Director wasn't in Shadman Khan's card

MUMBAI: Casting Director Shadman Khan from Mumbai, owns a casting agency by the name of “Shadman khan casting agency”

read more
Interviews | 25 Mar 2021

Prashant Ingole and Ammul Goel on the launch of their new music label

Lyricist, composer, and director Prashant Ingole wants to keep no stones unturned. Prashant had been working on a lot of Indie singles during the lockdown and this gave him an idea to make the move a little bigger than just making music.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

News
Airbit collects $2.5 million in YouTube monetization for producers in first half of 2021

MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

News
Insult to injury as anger mounts for Night Time Economy Businesses

MUMBAI: Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says “Anger is mounting from industries that are unable to trade duread more

News
Moodagent launches in India to redefine the music streaming experience

MUMBAI: The international music streaming app Moodagent launches in India with the promise of a dread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games