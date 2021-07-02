While composing &pictures brand song the inspiration was its audience says composer Chirantan Bhatt

MUMBAI: Indian musician, composer and singer Chirantan Bhatt who has given music in Hindi as well as Telugu Film Industry composed &pictures brand song. The song was launched on World Music Day to truly amplify the energy and youthfulness of the event.

“I was very excited when I was approached for the brand song for &pictures because it’s a channel that connects with the sentiments of young India. The brief was to create a fun, upbeat and high-octane song that can connect with the energy of the youth. I really had fun while creating this song. I am sure this catchy song will make the listeners get up and groove to its tunes”, said the composer.

Some of his best works are from the films Kesari, Virgin Bhanupriya, Hacked, Jolly LLB2, Mission Istanbul, Haunted 3D and many more. Radioandmusic got in touch the Chirantan Bhatt for more details about the release and his musical journey.

Watch here:

Check the interview below:

Where do you find motivation for your music?

Motivation for music can come from anything, it could be a book that you are reading, a movie you are watching, something you see, someplace you travel, a road trip. It can strike anywhere, there’s no set formula for it. You can get it from anywhere, in any form. Today, you can record stuff on the phone. The good thing about it is, that you can just put the tune down on the phone only to work on it later. For instance, while composing &pictures brand song the inspiration was its audience, who want to maximise on each moment. I am also a film-buff, so it triggered extra inspiration in me. It made me come up with something that’s distinct, memorable and catchy.

Tell us about your musical journey

My musical journey has been great. I have been associating myself with all aspects of music be it music for films, commercials, corporates, also I have been doing Telugu films. I am doing music for all kinds of projects, so it has been exciting. I have also been working on independent projects. I am really looking forward to the road ahead.

Any upcoming projects

I am working on a Telugu period movie, which also touches on the fantasy genre. It's something new for me, so I am excited about that. I am doing a few songs for Zee Music for a film and also some other projects. So, lots of stuff going on at the moment.

Additionally, Chirantan Bhatt added, ‘Everybody stay safe. You can always be entertained by listening to music, you don’t need to step out. Listen to good music, eat good food, exercise and stay safe.’