Thomson Andrews' musical venture was a 'piece of art'

MUMBAI: Multilingual singer Thomson Andrews decides to play his favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and also compose few tunes to mark his “World Music Day”

He is commonly known for his song “Happy Nagar”, he has his own start up firm “Throan Of Art” which focuses in brand building for artists, artist development and music promotions. Last month he launched his own Indie Label “Throan Of Art Music”, whose focus is music without boundaries.

We got in touch with Thomson Andrews to get in-depth information about his musical journey and his upcoming projects. Here’s more:

Since it's world music day how has your musical journey been until now?

Its been fun, exciting, adventurous and full of travel, demanding, challenging, fulfilling and positively nourishing and a humbling experience, full of constant change and evolution as a vocalist. I’ve been blessed to have performed in more than 15 countries, toured and sung onstage with the best talented MUSIC ICONS of our country from AR RAHMAN, SHANKAR EHSAAN LOY, SUNIDHI CHAUHAN, SONU NIGAM, PRITAM, NEHA KAKKAR to name a few, been part of so many amazing shows; MTV Coke Studio, MTV Unplugged to now arranging for the upcoming new series MTV Unwind, being a TV host on Hungama Music Bus, my music travel show, Promotional TV host for Zee Cafe for American Idol, a finalist on the AMAZON PRIME series THE REMIX, having sung on Prestigious Disney films - Lion King, Alladin, Frozen, Beauty and the beast and many more. I have vocally represented all top brands like Nestle, Van- Heusen, IPL, Samsung, Volkswagen, Raymonds, Maruti and more across 100+ Television Commercials and so on. I feel it's been absolutely worth it being an artist and following your passion and dreams. It surely looks glamorous to everybody but its not been an easy path and everyone just looks at the tip of the iceberg. I feel musical success is a combination of Talent, patience, drive, hustle, hardwork, , strive for excellence, constant working on one’s craft, being open to learning and change, adaptability and a positive and optimistic approach towards life as a whole. Last year I sang on 3 Netflix projects which was a dream come true, from watching Netflix to actually being a part of its films. The most important aspect besides this is support from people who love you and I’m blessed to have dated a brilliant musician; Pianist Wilma Andrews for 8 years, who is now my wife and she is my backbone in my music endeavors. In 2019 I opened my startup firm Throan Of Art, and my focus is brand building for artists, artist development and music promotions. Last month I launched my own Indie Label Throan Of Art Music, whose focus is music without boundaries. I’m currently singing on a few Netflix project and have sung on the BGM of Ayan Mukherjee’s film Brahmastra for composer Pritam.

What are your plans to celebrate World music day?

I am going to chill at home and play my favorite music, a mix bag of Neo-soul to Jazz, Blues and hip-hop and maybe also compose a few tunes. Each time I sit to put down ideas of new tunes, I land up composing at least 4 new tunes to add to my already existing library of original compositions. Besides which, I am also Vocal Coach to a few talented artists and singers, so I will be tutoring my students on some important singing tips and introducing them to new music genres and artists they must listen to. I’ve also shot a few reels so maybe I would be posting a couple of videos of me singing my favorite compositions for my friends and fans across my social media platforms.

Where do you find motivation for your music?

My motivation lies in simple things. I seek inspiration from people from all walks of life, their journey, their struggle & hustle, their hardships and how they changed their destiny and paved their own way to success. I come from humble beginnings, worked briefly in the corporate world and I’ve experienced life’s ups and down’s, lost loved ones and faced hardships since I was very young. All these experiences gave me deep insight about my future choices, made me stronger and created an inexhaustible drive in me, a determined passion to excel, succeed, hustle, work hard, grow, be grateful for all opportunities and to excel in them, learn and follow my passion to make my dreams into reality. These qualities have been the key factors of my motivation in music. Each-time someone says I can’t do something, I take it up as a challenge to learn and master it. I am grateful to God for blessing me each second of my life and I owe him everything I am today; my career & family, my loving talented musician wife, a home we bought together, an insane lineup of achievements in my career and constant support, love & respect from all our well-wishers, industry peers, family and friends.

Upcoming projects?

Since the start of the pandemic which had us all working from home, I’ve had additional time to work on my music, create new content & complete unfinished projects. My upcoming singles; ‘Cut to the chase’, ‘Heat Lagdi Ae’ & ‘Koi Aisi Yaar Baney’, all coming very soon. I’ve been busy singing on the BGM of Ayan Mukherjee’s upcoming film ‘Bramhastra’ for music director Pritam, and soon will be featured in few upcoming films as a playback singer. Besides this, I’ve sung on several Ad Jingles, Disney films, Netlix projects, Singles coming soon too. I also had the pleasure of composing a motivational song called ‘Badlega Ye Waqt’, a social wellness message ideated by renowned Life Coach Ashna Dhanuka, an established motivational speaker in India. Its a fun ‘pop motivational’ song that will lift your spirits and get you grooving to the hook steps, while you sing along to the social message of being happy and positive minded during this pandemic. This song is released on my own Indie Music Label ‘Throan Of Art Music’ which is also a new Indie Music focused venture I’ve begun, solely with a focus on making good indian music with no boundaries of language, genre, culture and creativity. I always wanted to create a project as an Indie Artist for Artists and Im so glad its become reality in 2021. This year brings many new projects and experiences as an artist and entrepreneur and I’m truly happy and grateful to be busy doing the things I love.