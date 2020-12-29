I love to recreate Gujarati songs, keeping their original form intact: Singer Jagdish Italiya

Surat-based singer Jagdish Italiya’s track ‘Taari Aankh No Afini’ is sure to touch your heart. The amalgamation of different emotions is the strength and reason behind the popularity of his songs. Over the years this Gujrati anthem has been well appreciated and connected deeply with people. The singer is known for his Gujrati folk songs which have played a major role in his life. To know more about the song Taari Aankh No Afni, we got in a candid chat with him where he has disclosed his passion for music and what genre is his favorite.

Check below interview.

What made you release this song and what was the response you got initially from your listeners?

It was our 17th wedding anniversary and I wanted to surprise Ajita Italiya(wife) with something different. Had never thought that song will hit millions. People are loving this song and I am still getting a lot of appreciation for it.

How does it feel to have your song reach seven million views? Any message you would want to give your audience?

It's a great feeling hitting a 7 million mark, especially this version is the highest viewed so far in comparison to my other songs. I love to recreate Gujarati songs keeping their original form intact.

What was your inspiration to choose singing as your career?

Singing is not a career for me but the passion for it charges and energizes me up.

What genres do you enjoy composing?

I mostly love to sing folk and romantic numbers. Folk music played a major role in inspiring me.

Any upcoming projects in the pipeline?

Recently had come up with a folk song called Ram Sabhama and it’s called Prabhatiya. Well, 2021 is lined up with few more numbers and I am pretty excited to release them.