Canadian singer Renforshot: It's a dream of mine to come to India

Renforshot (Lauren Isenberg) is a Canadian singer from Toronto - 18 years old.

Isenberg wrote her first song at 13 years old called "Hopeless Town", which was produced by Nathan Ferraro of the Canadian band The Midway State, and worked on several songs in Los Angeles with producer Justin Gray, however, decided that none of these songs showed off her full personality.

Renforshort who performed live on Instagram handle of Vh1 India on 23rd October’ 20 began posting covers of songs to YouTube and Soundcloud in 2015, starting with a cover of Labrinth's "Jealous". At 14, Isenberg decided that singing was her passion after performing at an open mic night.

Isenberg's first single with Geffen Records was released in November, entitled "IDC" On March 13, 2020, Isenberg released her debut extended play, the Teenage Angst EP, and changed her stage name to Renforshort. The leading single from the release, "I Drive Me Mad", was inspired by Isenberg's experiences with anxiety and panic attacks.

To know a bit more in detail about Renforshot, Radioandmusic got an exclusive interview with the artist.

Check below.

Could you tell us more about yourself and your music?

I’m Ren and I make music for anybody and everybody, I love art and fall, I love tea and rain, and I love music!!!

When and how did you get into music?

I got into music at a really young age, I did musical theatre and loved performing for my family. My parents showed me concert tapes and iconic musicians from a young age and that really sparked my fascination with music!

How has your journey been so far? Any challenges?

My journey has been fun, it’s overwhelming at times cause I’m still young but I think that’s important for me. I wouldn’t wish for anything different, I’m so lucky to have this as a job- and it’s truly a dream come true!

Who has been your idol and inspiration?

I’ve had many idols it would be hard to narrow it down to one, but a big one for me was Jake Bugg, he was the first artist I found on my own and his music always touched me. I love everything about his music and really just love him. Hahaha

Tell us in a few lines about your collaboration with Vh1

My collaboration with vh1 was awesome! I loved performing for their followers and just connecting with them, Vh1 has been so kind to me and I’m so thankful for that! Looking forward to doing more with them in the future!!

Any upcoming project details that you would like to share with your fans?

I have a couple of cool things coming up that I’m so very excited about! I can’t say too much other than stay tuned!!

Are you planning a visit to India anytime soon? I know there’s a Covid situation worldwide but the folks here would love to see you perform.

It’s a dream of mine to come to India! I’ve wanted to go forever, I’m in love with the country and I think that right after all this I will be on a plane to India!

More about Renforshot:

Isenberg met Canadian producer Jeff Hazin in 2016, who became her long-time collaborator (Isenberg has continued to work with the same co-writers since 2016). In the same year, she collaborated with German drummer and YouTuber Sina Doering on her album Chi Might.

Under the moniker Ren, Isenberg released her debut single "Waves" in February 2019. Music executives from Geffen Records took notice of her due to the song's popularity, and organized a meeting with her only a month after its release Isenberg's second single "Mind Games" became a viral hit, and by November the two tracks had amassed five million streams across platforms. "Mind Games" was later nominated for the 2019 SOCAN Songwriting Prize.