"It has been a roller coaster ride"; expressed Farhad Bhiwandiwala on his first Bengali song 'Har Manbo Na' and music journey

MUMBAI: After delivering hits like “Tere Baap Aaya” from Commando 3 singer Farhad Bhiwandiwala has released a new number “Har Manbo Na” along with Arpita Das, Pratik Kundu under SOS Kolkatta.

The celebration song was Rap by Pratik Kundu, composed and written by Pratik Kundu. Farhad considers himself as a multi-genre mix-bag kind of musician and doesn’t follow the books.

To know about his latest release and his musical journey, Check the interview below:

Give us a gist about your upcoming song in Bengali Movie?

I am fascinated about different languages and genres, so when I was approached for SOSKOLKATA which also happens to be my first Bengali song. I was very thrilled, it’s a rocking song in a good old school rock with some pumping vocals sets the mood right. I had a blast fataaaafati song.

How is your reaction on your track “Tere Baap Aaya” marking 1 Million likes on YouTube?

It’s a very happy and a proud moment for the entire team of commando 3 and especially Vikram Montrose who is the real father of this song and I feel blessed and happy as I was the chosen one to perform and be the face of the song. But somewhere I feel it was destined as they say what is meant for you will come to you.

Share with us your musical journey?

It has been a roller coaster ride with lots of happy moments and few downhills my parents supported me though I am the first one who took it as a profession my school, college and peers treated me like a star all my music directors and my contemporaries have been very cordial we all respect each other’s space. It’s a great industry if you have patience and if you are focused. Dream believe achieve

How are you primarily spending your quarantine?

Corona and quarantine are new words for all of us especially me. It’s more like a war situation and the enemy is not seen, people who are less privileged are going through hell and we all felt it. But it taught me a lot, it got my survival instincts triggered, simple words like love care share faith were felt more this time and yes as they say the show must go on.

The singer has recently released a new track “Ye Ishq Nahi Aasan” along with Anmol Malik under Zee Music Company, featuring Bhavin Bhanushali, Purabi Bhargava, Bobby Gill and Shyara Gill.

