Vikram Montrose reveals his upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Indian composer, singer-songwriter Vikram Montrose who is famously known for providing music for the song "Kar Har Maidaan Fateh" from the 2018 film Sanju.

Vikram began his career with Sanjay Dutt's production debut film Hasmukh Pighal Gaya for which he composed the entire album. Boasting his success streak, gave music for Marathi movie "BHAY" for which he composed the entire Album, "Zariya" for Zee music, "Bin tere Sanam", "Kar Har Maidan Fateh", "Baba Bolta Hai”, "Haji Ali", "Chaaro Khaane Chit", "Dil Bewda”, "Tera Baap Aaya", and "Iraade Kar Buland”.

In an interview with Radioandmusic.com, Vikram Montrose has given some interesting insights about his upcoming songs in the movies “Mere Desh ki Dharti” and “Torbaz”.

Do check the interview below:

Tell us some of your memorable moments you made through in your journey?

There is a saying that life is not the number of days you live, but the number of days you remember! And I feel blessed to have plenty but the one moment that will be forever special is when my first song Kar Har maidan Fateh released and my dad with a heavy voice said “You did it.” That was a very emotional moment that will always remain very close to my heart and the best part was that the song was released on my mom’s birthday.

I have always felt blessed and lucky every single day as the audience have always shown so much of love whether it be a Kar Har Maidan Fateh or a Tera Baap aaya. This surely makes every day memorable for me.

Give us a gist about your upcoming projects?

My Upcoming movies are “Mere Desh ki Dharti” with Carnival Motion Pictures for which I have composed 5 songs and the background score and “Torbaaz” starring Sanjay Dutt with Netflix.

Directed by Faraz Haider “Mere Desh Ki Dharti” is a movie that speaks about so many issues that our youth faces today. It is definitely a movie that might help change the way people look at things.

“Torbaz” on the other hand has a completely different soundscape. The song I have in “Torbaz” is very close to my heart. It’s an idea that came from Mr. Sanjay Dutt and he was involved in the entire process of the song from lyrics to the composition to the music production. It’s a song that is made under his guidance and vision and is shot beautifully by our Director Girish Mallik.

How are you primarily spending your time during the quarantine?

I made a lot of songs in the lockdown. And basically, my own kind of music that I always wish to create. I spent a lot of time learning about new music styles, production techniques and sound engineering. Read a lot of books and write a lot.

What are the challenges you go through as a multilingual?

Understanding and meeting the needs of a broad range of music users across different cultures and languages is surely a challenge. Having said that I personally believe good music is good music and it is accepted by everyone. I love reading about different cultures and I love listening to music from all the genres and in different languages so for me my subconscious is already programmed for that. That surely helps me a lot.